Delhi Weather Update, May 30: Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Scorching Heat IMD Issues Alert

Delhi residents finally got relief from the scorching heat as rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds swept across the city on May 30. The IMD has forecast more showers and cloudy skies through the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall during the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely. Wind speeds may reach 60-70 kmph, while isolated gusts could touch 80 kmph, especially during

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on May 30 as rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds brought relief from the intense heat. After several days of soaring temperatures nearing 45°C, cloudy skies and showers helped lower the mercury, making outdoor conditions significantly more comfortable across the national capital and surrounding NCR regions.

Weather officials have advised residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad to remain cautious during thunderstorms. Strong winds may cause tree branches to fall and affect traffic movement. People are advised to avoid open areas during lightning activity and stay away from weak structures during stormy conditions.

The pleasant spell is expected to continue through the weekend, keeping temperatures below recent heatwave levels. Meteorologists attribute the change to a western disturbance interacting with moisture-bearing winds. While the weather will remain relatively cooler, intermittent rain and thunderstorms could lead to localized waterlogging and travel disruptions.