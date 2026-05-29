Indian Expat Finds Dh100,000 In Parking Lot, Returns Money To Dubai Police

An act of honesty was met with honour by Dubai Police, when an Indian national was acknowledged for his integrity after he handed over Dh100,000 that he found in a parking lot to the authority. The money was then returned to its owner who was not aware of his loss.

The incident took place when Dubai expat, Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi, arrived at the parking lot and was surprised to find this big amount of money in front of him. He took a photo of the bundle that contained Dh100,000 and the location where he found it, then headed to Al Raffa Police Station to give it back and show the police the exact place where he found it.

A police investigation was conducted, and the man who lost the cash, an owner of a private company in the shipping sector, was successfully identified. It turned out that he had gone to a bank and withdrew Dh200,000, placing it in a paper envelope.

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He then hurried to his car without closing the envelope properly. One bundle of cash containing Dh100,000 fell out without him noticing. He got into his car and left the location.

Within just three hours of receiving the money from Mohi, Dubai Police contacted the owner, who was surprised to learn that he had dropped the money without realising it. He then came to the station and received the money, expressing his deep gratitude to the authority and to the young man who found his money.

Officers at Al Raffa Police Station honoured Mohi for his honest act, with Colonel Ahmed Obaid bin Hudaiba, Director of the station stressing the authority's keenness on honouring community members for their integrity and commitment to handing over lost property to the police so that it can be returned to its owners, noting that this reflects the positive image of safety and security in UAE society.

Mohi was also received at the station by Colonel Saleh Hassan Al Marzouqi, Hudaiba's deputy, and Captain Ali Haji Al Balushi, Head of the Customer Happiness Section and he posed for a photo with them.

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