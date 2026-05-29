'Why The Hijab?' Ankita Lokhande Faces Online Criticism Over Mosque Visit During Abu Dhabi Trip

Ankita Lokhande, a TV star, is back in the spotlight after holiday images from Dubai and Abu Dhabi sparked conflicting comments online. Images from a mosque visit in Abu Dhabi, when Ankita Lokhande donned a headscarf, elicited heated reactions on social media. Some people condemned the decision, while others described it as a gesture of respect.

During her recent trip to the UAE with husband Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande posted numerous photos on Instagram. The footage featured casual trip videos and photos, as well as shots from a visit to a well-known Abu Dhabi mosque. Ankita Lokhande covered her head with a traditional scarf, as required by the site's guest requirements.

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Ankita Lokhande's hijab controversy ignites harsh social media criticism. When the mosque images released, trolling began across several media. Several commenters questioned why Ankita Lokhande picked the outfit, while others linked it to previous religious performances. One remark read, "today advise those Muslim females to wear sarees today," while another user added, "Some Hindus are always secular, but not a single Muslim is secular!!! "Bitter truth!!.. they are only Muslims... why hijab?"

"Why is she wearing a hijaab?"

Other unfavourable statements circulated extensively. One user enquired, "Why is she wearing a hijaab?" while another added, "Jain Ho tm or Kya pahana h ye Kuch to socho." Many tweets compared Ankita Lokhande's appearance at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Sri Sri Gaushala ashram to the mosque look, raising questions about the two visits.

Context of Ankita Lokhande's hijab controversy and prior Gau Shala visit Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain paid a visit to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's gaushala a few days before leaving for the UAE. The duo was observed feeding calves and helping inside the shelter. At the time, many followers commended Ankita Lokhande for her support of Gau Seva and traditional values. Some observers found that the earlier acclaim made the later criticism of the hijab look harsher.

Despite the unfavourable comments, several users actively supported Ankita Lokhande throughout the hijab dispute. Supporters emphasised that guests of all faiths are expected to cover their heads inside mosques. They also noted that Ankita Lokhande published more photos from the same occasion sans a hijab after leaving the mosque area, demonstrating that the scarf was situational.

Previous Ankita Lokhande's hijab controversy and upcoming film projects Ankita Lokhande has previously received attention for similar wardrobe choices. Ankita Lokhande drew notice at Mumbai airport in 2025 after donning a headscarf and welcoming paparazzi with "Adaab". The video spread swiftly, sparking debate about public personalities, religious symbols, and personal expression.

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande made her professional debut on Season 3 of Laughter Chefs. Ankita Lokhande became well-known after appearing in Ektaa Kapoor's television serial Pavitra Rishta, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande has now appeared in films like as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, expanding her work beyond television.

The new Ankita Lokhande hijab controversy demonstrates how celebrity vacation pictures may swiftly spark cultural conflicts online. While some questioned the mosque's appearance and theological coherence, others saw the headscarf as a simple conformity to local regulations. Away from the incident, Ankita Lokhande continues her acting career, with concerns about personal decisions and public image following closely.