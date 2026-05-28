Dhanendra Kumar, First CCI Chairman, Dies In AC Blast Fire At Delhi Home

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Retired IAS officer and the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanendra Kumar, died in a fire that broke out at his residence in Delhi's Hauz Khas area following a suspected air-conditioner blast. His son sustained injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday at Kumar's residence located in the upscale Hauz Khas locality of South Delhi. At the time of the fire, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the house.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police officials and Delhi Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were launched immediately to evacuate those trapped inside the house while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Officials said the 80-year-old retired bureaucrat and his son were rescued from the building and taken to a nearby hospital. However, Dhanendra Kumar succumbed during treatment, reportedly due to smoke inhalation. His son is stated to be out of danger and continues to receive medical care.

Investigating teams from the police and forensic departments visited the spot to examine the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings indicate that the blaze may have started after a suspected explosion in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner installed in the house. Authorities have ruled out any foul play in the matter so far.

Dhanendra Kumar was widely respected for his long and distinguished career in public administration and economic policymaking. A 1968-batch IAS officer, he served in several important roles in both the Central government and the Haryana administration during his decades-long bureaucratic career.

Over the years, Kumar held senior positions in several Union ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Culture. During his tenure in the Defence Ministry, he handled administrative and national security-related responsibilities. In the Road Transport Ministry, he contributed to infrastructure planning and highway development initiatives across the country.

As Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, he supervised matters related to India's cultural institutions and heritage conservation. He also served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Corporation, where he was associated with projects aimed at improving power infrastructure in rural areas.

Kumar also represented India at the international level. Between November 2005 and January 2009, he served as Executive Director at the World Bank representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. During this period, he was involved in discussions and projects related to economic development and financial cooperation in South Asia.

One of the most notable phases of his career came when he became the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India in February 2009. He remained in the post till June 2011 and played a major role in establishing and strengthening the country's competition law framework.

Under his leadership, the CCI took significant steps to promote fair competition in the market and prevent monopolistic practices by large corporations. His tenure laid the foundation for the functioning of India's competition regulator at a crucial stage when the institution was still evolving.

Recognising his expertise in policy matters, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs constituted a committee under his chairmanship to draft the National Competition Policy. The committee was tasked with recommending reforms and policy measures to strengthen India's competition laws and regulatory structure.

Apart from this, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation appointed him as Chairman of the SAPREP Committee, which focused on simplifying approval procedures for real estate projects and improving efficiency in the sector.

In Haryana, Kumar held several influential administrative positions. He served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and also headed the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) as its Chairman and Managing Director. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the expansion of industrial infrastructure and industrial parks in the state.

For his services towards industrial development, he received the National Citizens Award from the Haryana government. He was also conferred with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to public administration and governance.

Earlier in his career, Kumar served as Deputy Commissioner in districts such as Karnal and Jind. He also worked in several important administrative roles, including Labour Commissioner, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Director of Industries.

In addition, he served as Resident Director at the Indian Investment Centre in London and held assignments in ministries such as Agriculture, Textiles, and Communications.

Even after retirement, Kumar remained active in public policy and corporate affairs. He is the founding chairman of Competition Advisory Services India LLP (COMPAD). He also served as Principal Advisor and Chief Mentor of the School of Competition Law at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.