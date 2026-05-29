Ukraine And Canada Launch Joint Drone Production Program For AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

“The project involves launching the production of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones in Canada. The manufactured drones will be supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Department of National Defense of Canada have signed a corresponding agreement,” the statement notes.

As part of the agreement, a new joint venture, Airlogix-Sentinel, is being established between the Ukrainian defense tech company Airlogix and the Canadian unmanned systems manufacturer Sentinel Research and Development.

The project, which will be implemented with the support of the governments of both countries, is intended to accelerate the supply of equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for conducting reconnaissance and planning operations.

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The Ministry of Defense notes that joint production with Ukraine also creates opportunities for Canada. This involves expanding production capacity in the field of critical technologies and gaining access to effective solutions for modern warfare.

“Ukraine and Canada will continue to work on joint solutions that serve the security interests of both countries within the framework of a win-win partnership and Ukraine's defense strategy,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized, expressing gratitude to Canada for its consistent support and willingness to develop practical defense projects.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and Norway have agreed on the joint production of 155-mm long-range artillery shells.

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