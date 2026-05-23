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Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill 7 as Hizbollah Rejects Talks, Reports Say
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed seven people on Sunday, including a militant commander and children, according to Lebanese authorities and state media, despite what is described as a fragile ceasefire.
As stated by reports, Lebanon’s Health Ministry issued a preliminary toll saying three people were killed in the town of Tayr Felsay, including a child, while two others were killed in Tayr Debba, also including a child. Eleven additional people were reportedly wounded in those strikes, with further injuries reported in nearby southern towns.
Later, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said an airstrike on an apartment near Baalbek killed Islamic Jihad commander Wael Abdel Halim along with his 17-year-old daughter.
Despite the ceasefire arrangement, reports indicate that Israeli strikes have continued across southern and eastern Lebanon, with additional attacks reported in the Bekaa Valley, including the town of Sohmor.
The Israeli military also reportedly issued evacuation warnings for several villages near Sidon before carrying out further strikes in the area, according to Lebanese state media.
Separately, the Lebanese armed group Hizbollah criticized ongoing US-mediated diplomatic efforts between the two sides, describing the talks as a “dead end,” according to reports.
Israeli authorities have continued to issue evacuation notices in southern Lebanon and maintain that military operations target armed groups operating in the region.
As stated by reports, Lebanon’s Health Ministry issued a preliminary toll saying three people were killed in the town of Tayr Felsay, including a child, while two others were killed in Tayr Debba, also including a child. Eleven additional people were reportedly wounded in those strikes, with further injuries reported in nearby southern towns.
Later, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said an airstrike on an apartment near Baalbek killed Islamic Jihad commander Wael Abdel Halim along with his 17-year-old daughter.
Despite the ceasefire arrangement, reports indicate that Israeli strikes have continued across southern and eastern Lebanon, with additional attacks reported in the Bekaa Valley, including the town of Sohmor.
The Israeli military also reportedly issued evacuation warnings for several villages near Sidon before carrying out further strikes in the area, according to Lebanese state media.
Separately, the Lebanese armed group Hizbollah criticized ongoing US-mediated diplomatic efforts between the two sides, describing the talks as a “dead end,” according to reports.
Israeli authorities have continued to issue evacuation notices in southern Lebanon and maintain that military operations target armed groups operating in the region.
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