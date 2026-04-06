K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Personal Attacks Ahead Of Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), April 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed strong criticism of the BJP, stating that while the Congress is seeking votes based on its pro-people and development work, the BJP has stooped to abusing him to garner votes. He also expressed confidence that the Congress will win both constituencies in the by-elections.

He was addressing a massive public rally in connection with the by-election to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

Appealing to voters, he said that six-time MLA late Shamanur Shivashankarappa had won four times from this constituency and contributed immensely to its development. He urged the electorate to ensure the victory of his grandson, Samarth Shamanur, so that ongoing development works in the constituency continue smoothly.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP, despite being in power in the state for nine years, failed to deliver development.“Unable to seek votes based on their work, they are abusing me and asking for votes. They are targeting me because I have implemented programmes for the poor and the weaker sections,” he said.

He asserted that the Congress is a party that carries all communities and religions together and does not indulge in divisive politics.“We do not engage in the dirty politics of creating divisions among castes and religions to seek votes. Organising communal conflicts for political gain is the BJP's culture,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister further claimed that expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal himself had accused B.S. Yediyurappa and state President B.Y. Vijayendra of corruption involving Rs 25,000 crore.“Despite such allegations from within their own party, Yediyurappa and Vijayendra are shamelessly making accusations against me,” he said.

He described late Shamanur Shivashankarappa and late H.Y. Meti as honest leaders and said that in the by-elections necessitated by their demise, the BJP would be defeated and the Congress would certainly win both constituencies.

“We have come before you after delivering on our promises. We are seeking your votes based on development work. We have implemented all five guarantees as promised. Support us and stand by our work,” he appealed.