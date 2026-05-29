Ukraine's Military Intelligence Shows How It Keeps 'Crimeadonetsk' Land Corridor Under Fire Control

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) stated this on Facebook and released footage of the combat operations, Ukrinform reports.

"Sections of the highway between the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk, Melitopol, and Dzhankoi are under the fire control of operators from Ukrainian military intelligence," the statement said.

The released video shows burning Russian fuel tankers, trucks, and a heavy transport trailer after being struck.

HUR noted that some of the loitering munitions and Shark-M reconnaissance drone wings used in the systematic disruption of enemy logistics in the Zaporizhzhia direction were supplied to the Department of Active Operations crews through the "Shchelepy" project of Serhii Prytula's charitable foundation.

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According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, strikes by Ukraine's Defense Forces have effectively rendered the "land corridor" to Crimea unusable for Russian military logistics.

"The highway from Chongar through Melitopol and Berdiansk to Mariupol, which for years was used by thousands of people traveling to the Azov Sea and Crimea, has now effectively stopped functioning. The Russians built their so-called 'land corridor' for military logistics. But now every military vehicle on this route is a legitimate target for Ukraine's Defense Forces," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov stated that the enemy can no longer effectively use the route to transfer equipment and supplies.

According to the official, there will be no tourist season on the occupied Azov coast. He added that another major issue is the critical condition of energy and utility systems in the temporarily occupied territories.

"Due to a shortage of specialists who left the occupied territories, the Russians are unable to restore stable electricity and water supplies. Berdiansk, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Tokmak, and Molochansk are cities where people live with constant outages of electricity and water," he noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, HUR recently released video footage from a special operation carried out in occupied Crimea in April, during which Russian freight trains carrying military equipment and fuel were struck.