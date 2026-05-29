Bangladeshi Immigrants Flee WB After BJP's 'Deport' Policy Fear Jail

A large group of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants gathered at the Hakimpur checkpost near the international border in North 24 Parganas on Friday, following the implementation of the 'detect, delete and deport' policy by the newly formed BJP-led West Bengal government.

Immigrants Share Fears and Ordeals

The immigrants, many of whom have been residing in various parts of the state for years, cited fear of legal action, including potential jail time and heavy fines, as the primary reason for their attempt to return to Bangladesh. One immigrant, who arrived in India recently, stated, "I came here a year ago. I asked my friend if there would be work available here, and he said yes, this is why I came here from Bangladesh."

Abdul, another immigrant who has been living in the state since 2017, highlighted the shift in the administrative landscape. "We don't have any documents here. I came here in 2017. It's 2026, and it's been 9 years. The current government policy is that anyone without documents cannot stay here, or else they will face jail and fines. We don't have the means to pay the fine. We don't have any documents. We lived here as a guest house. Initially, we couldn't pay rent, but some local Muslims helped us. Once, during the municipal elections, our name was called. We even stood in line, but didn't appear," Abdul said.

He further claimed that local political elements were aware of their presence previously. "The councillor didn't know about us, but the party members knew about us, and no one told us to go back. You are from Bangladesh. After the BJP government came to power, we were forced to leave. Before, when Didi (former CM Mamata Banerjee) was here, there were no problems. We lived here in Barasat, drove a rickshaw, and it's been three or four years since we have ever had a problem. It was better when Didi was there. Now that a new government has come into power, we are leaving out of fear. I am alone and worried about my life, so I am leaving for my home in Bangladesh. I don't have any documents from here; I have documents from Bangladesh," he added.

Sumaiya Khatun, who is returning to Bangladesh with her two-year-old daughter, shared her ordeal of entering the country via a broker. "I want to stay here, but no one is letting me stay, so I am going back. I have my parents and siblings in my family. I am alone here. My husband left with another girl. The current situation here has my husband saying, 'You are Bangladeshi, go back,' so I am leaving. We met on Facebook two years ago. We used to talk on the phone. I crossed the border and came. We got married in a temple in Madhyamgram," Khatun said.

Detailing her illegal entry, she said, "A broker helped me cross the border two years ago, charging me Rs 15,000. I took this money from home without telling my parents. After marriage, I tried to get my documents made, but they didn't work. Now I am going back. My mother is waiting for me there. I will never see or talk to my husband again. I also have a two-year-old daughter."

Government Directive on Illegal Immigrants

The development comes after the West Bengal government directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation. The directive, issued on May 23, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India. (ANI)

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