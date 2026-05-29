Ukrainian Soldiers Capture Russian Mercenary From Colombia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook and published a video of the prisoner being interrogated, according to Ukrinform.

According to the mercenary, the Russians had promised him work as an auto mechanic in the rear, but instead sent him into an assault operation.

Law enforcement exposes man who worked for occupiers in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region

"They treat you terribly as soon as you arrive at the airport in Moscow. They grab you and treat you like trash, like a rat," the Colombian said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, by the end of April, Ukrainian military intelligence had information on more than 28,000 foreigners who had signed contracts with the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Photo: screenshot from video