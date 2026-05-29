MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Limitless Tire Franchise Network Grows as New Independently Owned Location Comes to Kingston, Ontario A new franchisee has chosen Limitless Tire to bring an independently owned and operated tire and rim store to Eastern Ontario, with doors targeted to open by August 2026.

May 29, 2026 6:39 PM EDT | Source: Big Uproar

Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Limitless Tire, one of Canada's leading independent, 100% Canadian dealer-owned tire and rim retailers, today announced the addition of a new independently owned and operated franchise location in Kingston, Ontario, targeted to open by August 1, 2026. The signing is the latest sign of growing demand for the Limitless Tire franchise model, as more entrepreneurs choose the brand to launch their own tire and rim businesses - and it marks Limitless Tire's expansion into Eastern Ontario.

The Kingston store will be independently owned and operated by a local franchisee under license from Limitless Tire - consistent with the brand's 100% Canadian dealer-owned model, and not a corporate-owned location. The franchise is being brought to market in partnership with East Brands, the franchise development company managing Limitless Tire's national expansion. It will serve drivers across Kingston and the surrounding Highway 401 corridor - including Queen's University, CFB Kingston, and communities throughout Frontenac County - with a full range of tires, custom rims, and wheel services. The store's address will be announced ahead of the August opening.

"More entrepreneurs are choosing Limitless Tire because it offers something rare - the independence of owning your own business, backed by the buying power, warranties, and support of a national brand," said Steve Collette of East Brands. "Kingston is a strong, growing market, and this new franchisee is exactly the kind of owner-operator the model is built for."

Founded in 2010, Limitless Tire built its model on a simple philosophy: dealers are stronger united. In a marketplace dominated by manufacturer-controlled distribution, the brand gives independent operators the buying power, warranties, and support of a national chain while keeping each location locally owned and operated.

"Every new franchise location is a vote of confidence in the Limitless Tire model," said Faisal Mohammad, Operations Manager, Limitless Tire. "We're proud to welcome a new franchise owner to the family in Kingston, and to give them a proven retail system, minimum inventory investment, and nationwide warranty backing so they can serve their community as an independent local owner from day one."

About the Limitless Tire Franchise Opportunity

Limitless Tire is actively franchising across Canada, including Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the Atlantic provinces, and the Kingston signing adds to a growing roster of Limitless Tire franchisees nationwide. The opportunity features a $39,900 franchise fee, total investment starting from $450,000, and requirements of $150,000 in liquid capital and $250,000 net worth. Franchisees benefit from 100% Canadian dealer ownership, strength-in-numbers buying power, nationwide warranties, HR support programs, minimum inventory investment, and proven profit methods.

Prospective franchisees can learn more at .

More Than Tires: Built-In Revenue Streams for Franchisees

Limitless Tire franchisees benefit from demand that reaches well beyond tire and rim sales. Customers who come in for tires and wheels frequently want complete automotive service and repair under the same roof - and a fast-growing segment is after truck lift kits and lowering kits, a high-margin category that pairs naturally with custom wheel fitment. That gives franchise owners multiple revenue streams from a single customer visit, from everyday service to specialty suspension and fitment work.

Franchisees also gain access to Fitzy by Fitted Rims and Tires Inc. ( ), an all-in-one e-commerce engine built specifically for tire and wheel shops. Fitzy lets each location sell wheels, tires, and accessories online from a pool of more than one million SKUs and 75+ verified suppliers, with proprietary real-time fitment that shows customers only the products that fit their vehicle - plus built-in checkout and managed drop-ship fulfillment. That means a Limitless Tire franchisee can grow online sales and selection without holding extra inventory, turning their store into both a local service destination and an online wheel-and-tire retailer.

About Limitless Tire

Limitless Tire is a leading independent tire and rim retailer in Canada, operating a national network of dealer-owned locations. Since 2010, the brand has operated on the philosophy that dealers are stronger united - combining the independence of local ownership with the buying power, warranties, and support of a national chain. Limitless Tire offers a full range of tires, custom wheels, and rims for passenger, performance, and light-truck vehicles. Learn more at .

About East Brands

East Brands is a Canadian franchise development company that helps proven brands build, grow, and scale their franchise networks across Canada. East Brands manages franchise recruitment and development for a portfolio of established brands, including Limitless Tire. Learn more at .

About Big Uproar

Big Uproar Inc. is a full-service marketing agency delivering integrated marketing and public relations solutions, including SEO, branding, digital advertising, and business process optimization. Big Uproar issued this release on behalf of Limitless Tire. Learn more at .

Media & Franchise Inquiries

Faisal Mohammad

Operations Manager, Limitless Tire

Phone: 647-381-4886

Email: ...

Website:

Store line (all locations): 647-748-8473

Franchise development: Steve Collette, East Brands

Franchise inquiries:

Book a meeting:

Distributed by: Big Uproar Inc. - (issued on behalf of Limitless Tire)

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the new Limitless Tire in Kingston opening?

The new Limitless Tire location in Kingston, Ontario is targeted to open by August 1, 2026.

Is the new Kingston location a franchise or corporate-owned?

It is a franchise. The Kingston location is independently owned and operated by a local franchisee under license from Limitless Tire and its 100% Canadian dealer-owned model. It is not a corporate-owned store.

What areas will the Kingston Limitless Tire serve?

The store will serve Kingston and the surrounding Highway 401 corridor in Eastern Ontario, including Queen's University, CFB Kingston, and Frontenac County. The exact address will be announced ahead of the opening.

What does Limitless Tire sell?

Limitless Tire is an independent retailer of tires, custom rims, and wheels for passenger, performance, and light-truck vehicles, with nationwide warranty backing.

Is Limitless Tire Canadian-owned?

Yes. Limitless Tire is a 100% Canadian dealer-owned brand, founded in 2010 and operating locations across Canada.

How much does a Limitless Tire franchise cost?

The franchise fee is $39,900, with a total investment starting from $450,000. Franchisees need $150,000 in liquid capital and $250,000 net worth. Details are available through East Brands at .

How do I open a Limitless Tire franchise?

Prospective franchisees can apply through East Brands, the brand's franchise development partner, at .







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Source: Big Uproar