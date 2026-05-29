MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inomin Closes $615,499 Private Placement Financing

May 29, 2026 4:29 PM EDT | Source: Inomin Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) (" Inomin " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) whereby the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $615,499.50.

The Offering consisted of the issuance of 5,861,900 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.105 per Unit (the " Offering Price "). Each Unit consists of one common share (" Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (" Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.14 for a period of 24 months, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments and certain acceleration rights as previously disclosed, until May 29, 2028.

John Gomez, President of Inomin comments, "Closing this financing in just three days highlights the strong interest investors are showing in Inomin and confidence in our direction. With drilling set to begin next month at Beaver-Lynx to continue testing its district-scale polymetallic potential, and with new capital supporting growth initiatives, we're entering a very active period for the Company."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support business development initiatives, complete due diligence on potential acquisition targets, investor relations activities as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the following finder's fees: (i) a cash commission of $43,084.97, equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from investors introduced by the finder; and (ii) issued 410,333 non-transferable finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants "), equal to 7.0% of the Units issued to investors introduced by the finder. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, until May 29, 2028. Unless permitted under securities legislation, the Finder's Warrant Shares cannot be traded before September 30, 2026.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit .

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President & CEO

For further information contact

John Gomez

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and Inomin does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of the management of the Company, including, without limitation, that there will be no adverse changes in applicable regulations and Inomin will be able to execute on its drilling and exploration strategy.

Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of Inomin to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: (a) the parties may be adversely impacted by changes in legislation, changes in TSXV policies, political instability or general market conditions; (b) risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflicts in Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and their impact on global markets; and (c) there can be no assurance that Inomin will execute on its drilling and exploration strategy.

Such forward-looking information represents the best judgment of the management of the management of the Company based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither Inomin nor any of their representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither Inomin nor any of their representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.

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Source: Inomin Mines Inc.