Local Trade Copier 3.0.0 Introduces Manual-Like Trade Execution And Advanced Trade Randomization For MT4 & MT5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimantas Petrauskas has announced the release of









Starting from Version 3.0.0, both MT4 and MT5 editions of the Local Trade Copier now share the same version numbering system, simplifying update tracking and maintenance for traders managing multiple trading platforms.

The release introduces several new features designed to help traders operating under proprietary trading firm rules, broker execution restrictions, and multi-account forex trading setups. One of the most notable additions is a new Manual-Like Execution Mode

Continued Focus on MT4 and MT5 Compatibility

Despite the growth of alternative trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 remain among the most widely used trading platforms globally. Local Trade Copier continues to focus on improving compatibility across brokers, proprietary trading firms, and different instrument types.

Version 3.0.0 includes improvements to MT5 trading session detection, fixes for MT5 Error 4756, and a simplified points-based configuration system designed to reduce setup complexity across various broker environments.

Trade Protection Requirement Helps Reduce Risk from Missing Stop Loss Orders

Version 3.0.0 introduces a new Trade Protection Requirement feature that allows traders to require copied trades to already have a Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both before Local Trade Copier is permitted to copy them.

The feature was designed to address two common risks faced by both retail and proprietary trading firm traders. First, it provides an additional layer of protection against human error. Even when traders are copying trades from their own master account, mistakes can happen, and a position may occasionally be opened without a Stop Loss. By refusing to copy unprotected trades, Local Trade Copier helps prevent such errors from spreading across multiple accounts.

Second, many proprietary trading firms require positions to be protected with a Stop Loss at the time of entry. Failing to follow these rules can lead to account violations or, in some cases, loss of a funded account. The new protection requirement helps traders maintain greater compliance with risk management rules while reducing operational risk across synchronized trading accounts.

New Features Help Create More Unique Trade Execution Patterns

Version 3.0.0 also introduces several features that allow copied trades to differ from the original master trades in a controlled and configurable way. The new Random Trade Entry Delays, Random Trade Close Delays, and Randomized Stop Loss/Take Profit functions can create variations in trade execution across accounts.

As a result, copied trades may have different entry times, entry prices, Stop Loss levels, Take Profit levels, exit times, and exit prices compared to the original trade. While the overall trading strategy remains the same, these variations help reduce identical execution patterns between master and client accounts.

When combined with the new Manual-Like Execution Mode, copied trades can also appear as manually placed trades within MetaTrader rather than showing as“placed by expert.” Together, these enhancements provide traders with greater flexibility in how copied trades are executed while maintaining synchronization with the original trading strategy.

About Local Trade Copier:

Local Trade Copier, a trade copying software solution designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and DXTrade platforms. The software enables traders, account managers, and prop firm traders to copy trades across multiple accounts locally without relying on third-party cloud servers. Trusted by Forex traders worldwide for many years, Local trade Copier focuses on fast execution, account synchronization, and flexible trade management tools.

Additional information about the Local Trade Copier is available at .

Rimantas PetrauskasFounder of Local Trade Copier...

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