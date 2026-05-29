USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Friday, May 29, 2026: Canada Slips Into Recession, US PCE At 3-Year High - Rio Times

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PDF Edition USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Friday, May 29, 2026

Statistics Canada confirmed today that Canada has slipped into technical recession after Q1 2026 GDP was unchanged, following a 0.2% decline in Q4 2025 - two consecutive quarters meeting the definition. Gold imports and a weak March for resource extraction drove the stall, with the report capturing the first economic impact of the Iran war. South of the border, April PCE inflation hit a three-year high at 3.8% YoY released Thursday, with the personal saving rate dropping to 2.6% - the lowest in nearly four years - even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records on a 36.5% Snowflake surge and Micron crossing $1 trillion in market capitalisation. Today's USA & Canada Intelligence Brief covers domestic finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across English and French Canadian sources.

Canada - Technical Recession Confirmed

StatCan: Real GDP Unchanged Q1, Second Consecutive Decline

Real GDP was unchanged in Q1 2026 after declining 0.2% in Q4 2025, Statistics Canada confirmed today. Two consecutive quarters of decline or stagnation meet the standard definition of a technical recession.

The agency mainly blamed higher imports of gold and a weak month for resource extraction in March for dragging down activity. Real GDP declined in October and in March, with growth flat or positive in the four months in between.

Per Capita GDP +0.2% as Population Declined for Second Quarter

On a per capita basis, real GDP rose 0.2% in Q1 as the population declined for the second consecutive quarter. The GDP deflator rose 1.1%, led by export prices increasing 3.4% on global oil-price rises.

Imports rose 2.9% in Q1, with roughly half from intermediate metal products and waste and scrap metal driven by gold imports. Excluding those, imports rose at less than half the pace at 1.2%, led by passenger cars, light trucks, and industrial machinery.

Canada - Macklem's Forecast Under Pressure

BoC April Forecast: 2026 GDP +1.2%, Oil-Export-Value Offset

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in his April 29 forecast projected 2026 GDP growth at 1.2%, 2027 at 1.6%, and 2028 at 1.7%. He framed the Iran conflict as affecting the composition rather than the level of growth, with higher oil-export values offsetting the consumer-and-business squeeze.

Today's technical-recession confirmation puts that framework under direct pressure. The composition argument now meets a real-economy contraction that markets will read as the lower bound of the BoC's forecast range.

China-Canada Diplomacy: Wang Yi Meets Carney, Anand

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet Prime Minister Carney and Foreign Minister Anand today, the highest-level Chinese visit since the recent diplomatic reset. The meeting comes hours after the recession confirmation, adding a trade-diplomacy layer to today's tape.

The combination of recession data and Chinese diplomatic engagement reshapes the Canadian economic narrative. Carney's federal-budget framework now faces a sharper test than the BoC's“small impact” framing implied.

United States - April PCE Three-Year High

Headline PCE +3.8% YoY, Highest in Three Years

April PCE inflation hit 3.8% year-on-year, the highest in three years, the BEA reported Thursday. Core PCE rose 3.3% YoY; monthly headline +0.4%, core +0.2%, both decelerating from March's 0.7% and 0.3% readings.

The increase came largely from war-related oil-price shocks from the Iran conflict, with $111.1 billion in PCE driven by services and goods spending. Real PCE rose only 0.1% MoM, signalling that nominal gains masked thin real growth.

Personal Saving Rate at 2.6% - Lowest in Nearly Four Years

Personal income was essentially flat in April with a less-than-0.1% decline; disposable personal income fell 0.1%; inflation-adjusted real disposable income dropped 0.5%. The personal saving rate fell to 2.6%, the lowest since 2022.

CNN led with“Americans burning through their savings at the fastest rate since 2022.” The headline-resilient-but-underlying-weak picture is the core of the political-economy narrative now facing the Fed and the Treasury.

United States - Markets at Records

S&P 500 Closes at 7,563.63, Nasdaq at 26,917.47 - Both Records

The S&P 500 closed up 0.58% at 7,563.63, the Nasdaq Composite up 0.91% at 26,917.47, with both indices closing at all-time highs Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 50,668.97.

Tech resumed its leadership, with Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir gaining between 3% and 4%. Nvidia fell 1% as chip producers diverged from AI-software-and-infrastructure names.

US-Iran 60-Day Ceasefire Memorandum Signed

Washington and Tehran agreed to a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports, reports indicated late Thursday. The memorandum is the macro context for the equity rally even against hot inflation data.

Bond yields eased as energy prices pared their rebound, even with PCE inflation favouring a hawkish Federal Reserve. The combination of de-escalation hopes and AI-trade revival drove the record close.

United States - Corporate Highlights

Snowflake Surges 36.5% on Rosy Q2 Guidance

Snowflake posted its best day ever Thursday, surging 36.5% on a strong outlook. The cloud-data platform issued rosy fiscal Q2 guidance and beat on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter.

Micron Technology earlier this week jumped 19% and topped $1 trillion in market capitalisation. Shares are up more than 200% in 2026 and more than 800% over the last 12 months.

Kohl's +15%, Dollar Tree +17%; Salesforce -2%

Kohl's surged 15% after posting its strongest comparable-sales performance in four years. Net sales declined 1.7% and comparable sales fell 1.1%, both improving against the prior quarter's 2.8% comp decline.

Dollar Tree rose nearly 17% after beating Wall Street expectations on its discount-variety segment. Salesforce fell 2% after its earnings report, with the broader software complex not following Snowflake's enthusiasm.

United States - Today's Data

Friday Calendar: Advance Trade, Inventories, Chicago PMI

Today's releases include Advanced International Trade in Goods, Advanced Retail Inventories, Advanced Wholesale Inventories, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index. The Chicago PMI is the most-watched as a regional manufacturing-health gauge.

Friday earnings include Buckle Inc and Champion Homes. The week is set to close with the data point that will shape next week's positioning ahead of the June 11 ECB and June FOMC frames.

The Read

Canada slipped into technical recession today after Q1 GDP was unchanged following a Q4 2025 decline, with gold imports and weak March resource extraction the StatCan-cited drivers. The Iran-war impact begins to show through in the data; BoC Macklem's April 1.2% 2026 GDP framework is now under direct pressure as Wang Yi meets Carney and Anand.

US April PCE hit a three-year high at 3.8% YoY, with core at 3.3%; real disposable income fell 0.5% and the saving rate dropped to 2.6%, the lowest in nearly four years. CNN led with Americans burning through savings.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday on the US-Iran 60-day ceasefire memorandum and a 36.5% Snowflake surge; Micron crossed $1 trillion in market capitalisation; Kohl's +15% and Dollar Tree +17% on retail beats. Today's data calendar covers Advance Trade, Inventories, and Chicago PMI.

Today · Canada Q1 GDP release - technical recession confirmed Today · US Advance Trade in Goods / Retail and Wholesale Inventories / Chicago PMI Today · Wang Yi meets Carney and Anand in Ottawa Today · Friday earnings: Buckle Inc, Champion Homes Jun 4 · Bank of Canada rate decision (post-recession setup) Jun 11 · Next BoC speaking calendar; Fed FOMC June 17-18 Jun 25 · Next US PCE release for May (key disinflation test) Ongoing · US-Iran 60-day memorandum extension status

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