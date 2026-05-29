AI Stocks Dominate Friday As Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) Gains Over 30%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ).

Dell is trending and showing once again the strength of tech stocks and the revenue growth they are experiencing quarter by quarter.

The stock is trading at $416.18 +99.13 (+31.27%) on volume of over 15 Million shares as of this report. The trading range for this morning is $407.67 - 429.15.

Dell just announced financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter and provides guidance for its fiscal 2027 second quarter and full year.

Record revenue of $43.8 billion, up 88% year over year Record diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24, up 282% year over year, and record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.86, up 214% Record first-quarter cash flow from operations of $4.1 billion

Record revenue: $29.0 billion, up 181% year over year Record AI-Optimized Servers revenue: $16.1 billion, up 757% year over year Record Traditional Servers and Networking revenue: $8.5 billion, up 92% year over year Record first-quarter Storage revenue: $4.3 billion, up 8% year over year Record operating income: $3.1 billion, up 206% year over year

Revenue: $14.6 billion, up 17% year over year Record Commercial Client revenue: $13.0 billion, up 18% year over year Consumer revenue: $1.6 billion, up 9% year over year Record operating income: $1.2 billion, up 79% year over year

News SummaryInfrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)Client Solutions Group (CSG)Capital Return

Dell Technologies returned $2.1 billion to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends.

Second-quarter FY27 revenue expected between $44.0 billion and $45.0 billion, up 49% year over year at the midpoint of $44.5 billion Second-quarter FY27 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $4.48 at the midpoint, up 164% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $4.80 at the midpoint, up 107% Full-year FY27 revenue expected between $165.0 billion and $169.0 billion, up 47% year over year at the midpoint of $167.0 billion Full-year AI-Optimized Servers revenue expected to be roughly $60 billion, up 144% year over year Full-year FY27 GAAP diluted EPS expected to be $17.31 at the midpoint, up 99% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $17.90 at the midpoint, up 74%

Guidance Summary

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