ATHANASIOU OLIVE OIL CO. CAPTURES DOUBLE GOLD AT THE 2026 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR OLIVE OIL COMPETITION

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Athanasiou Olive Oil Company, a family-owned, small-batch extra virgin olive oil producer based in Northern California, has earned two prestigious Gold Medals at the 2026 California State Fair Olive Oil Competition, along with a Bronze Medal in a third category. The wins represent the company2019s second competition entry of the year, building on a strong showing at the 2026 Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition earlier this spring 2014 and the 2026 award season is still underway.

The California State Fair Olive Oil Competition is one of the most respected olive oil competitions in the state, drawing entries from producers across California's premier growing regions. Athanasiou Olive Oil Co. competed in multiple divisions, earning recognition in each:

GOLD MEDAL – EVOO Monovarietal Medium Division, Frantoio Class: Italian Frantoio 'Sophia' – 446 mg/kg Polyphenols

GOLD MEDAL – EVOO Blend Medium Division, San Joaquin Valley Blend Class: Tuscan Blend 'Annina'

BRONZE MEDAL – EVOO Blend Delicate Division, Sierra Foothill Blend Class: Greek Blend 'Kosta'

The California State Fair wins arrive on the heels of an equally strong showing at the 2026 Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition, one of the top EVOO competitions in the U.S. and ranked fifth in the world, where Athanasiou earned a Gold Medal for their highest-polyphenol Frantoio (500 mg/kg), a Silver for their Frantoio 'Sophia' 446, a Bronze for their Tuscan Blend 'Annina,' and an additional Bronze in the Packaging Design category for their 2025 label series. With the award season still continuing, the company has already accumulated seven medals across its full portfolio in 2026.

“Our family is honored to be recognized by the California State Fair for our Early Harvest Olive Oil. To earn medals across our full portfolio, in the same season as the LA International, is a testament to the care and tradition that go into every bottle we produce.”

- George Athanasiou, Co-Founder, Athanasiou Olive Oil Company

What distinguishes Athanasiou from larger producers is its uncompromising commitment to the early harvest. Each October, the Athanasiou family and their team hand-pick olives in small batches from their groves in Amador and San Joaquin counties, pressing them quickly to lock in the highest possible polyphenol content. The result is a lineup of certified extra virgin olive oils - cold-pressed, with no heat or chemicals - whose polyphenol counts are independently tested and printed directly on every bottle.

All award-winning oils from the 2025 early harvest are available now at athanasiouoliveoil.



About Athanasiou Olive Oil Company

Athanasiou Olive Oil Co. is a family-owned EVOO producer founded by George and Louanne Athanasiou in 2025 and based in Northern California. Specializing in high-polyphenol, certified extra virgin olive oils, the company blends traditional Greek harvesting methods with modern California agriculture. A proud member of the California Olive Oil Council (COOC), Athanasiou crafts small-batch oils from olives grown and harvested by the family in Amador and San Joaquin counties. Every step of the process - from harvest to pressing to bottling - is closely overseen by the family to ensure uncompromising quality and freshness.

Media Contact

Louanne Athanasiou

Athanasiou Olive Oil Company



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