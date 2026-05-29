Kaziranga Sees Record 5.48 Lakh Visitors In Tourism Surge For 2025-26

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has recorded a significant surge in tourism during the 2025-26 tourism year, attracting over 5.48 lakh visitors, including more than 32,000 foreign tourists, according to official data.

As per figures released by the park authorities, a total of 5,48,319 tourists, including 32,765 foreign visitors, arrived at the park between April 1, 2025, and May 28, 2026.

CM Hails Conservation-Led Growth

Highlighting the achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the growth reflects how conservation-led development can drive economic progress. In a post on X, he said, "What happens when conservation is treated not as a constraint on development, but as a catalyst for growth? @kaziranga_ may have the answer. With a record-breaking 5.48 lakh visitors since April 2025, the national park is emerging as one of India's most compelling tourism success stories."

He further noted that FY 2025-26 marked Kaziranga's best performance on record, with tourist arrivals rising to 4.68 lakh, compared to 4.06 lakh in the previous year and 1.55 lakh a decade ago. Foreign tourist arrivals also saw a sharp jump from 17,693 to 30,474 in a year, he said.

Calling the trend a validation of Assam's tourism push, Sarma added, "When travellers from across the world choose Assam, it validates our efforts to build globally competitive tourism infrastructure."

Conservation Milestones

The Chief Minister also underscored Assam's conservation record, stating that sustained efforts have helped achieve years of zero rhino poaching in Kaziranga, alongside growing sightings of the golden tiger, rising rhino population, and return of migratory species such as the Smew.

Infrastructure and Future Vision

He said initiatives like boat safaris in Panpur and Laokhowa-Burachapori, cycling trails, birding circuits, trekking routes, and community-led tourism are generating new livelihood opportunities. Referring to infrastructure development, Sarma said the upcoming Kaziranga Elevated Corridor would ensure safer wildlife movement while improving connectivity, adding, "Development and conservation must move together."

He further outlined the government's objectives as: "Protect nature, create livelihoods, build destinations that the world wishes to experience."

A Global Destination

Park Field Director Sonali Ghosh said Kaziranga has witnessed a four-fold rise in tourist footfall over the last decade, with foreign tourists now accounting for around 4.5 per cent of total visitors. She noted that in May 2026 alone, around 30,850 tourists, including 175 foreigners, visited the park.

Ghosh also highlighted the park's international profile, recalling visits by Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and over 60 Heads of Mission during the Advantage Assam initiative. She also mentioned visits by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and French Ambassador Thierry Mathou.

She said, "Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kaziranga has earned its place among global tourism destinations, with the New York Times recently listing Assam and Kaziranga among must-visit destinations."

New Initiatives Drive Record Numbers

According to official records, tourist arrivals at Kaziranga stood at 1,55,107 in 2016-17, indicating a steady upward trend over the years.

The park authorities attributed the rise to new tourism initiatives such as bird safaris in Panbari, cycling in Kohora, jeep and boat safaris in Biswanath, and the "Kaziranga beyond National Park" programme.

Community-run eco-shops and local souvenir initiatives have also helped strengthen rural livelihoods. New attractions like trekking at Hemtap Hill in Silimkhowa village have further boosted footfall, with local hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting increased business activity. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)