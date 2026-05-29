Shrey Parikh Wins Spelling Bee Crown Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old speller from California, won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after a high-speed tiebreaker that capped one of the competition's most dramatic finals, correctly spelling 32 words in 90 seconds to defeat 12-year-old Ishaan Gupta of Jersey City, New Jersey.

The eighth-grader from Rancho Cucamonga secured the title at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington after the two finalists reached a spell-off following a long run of error-free conventional rounds. His official winning word was“bromocriptine”, a medical term for a compound that mimics dopamine activity. Gupta, who also performed strongly under the same rapid-fire format, finished with 25 correct words.

Parikh's victory brought him $52,500 in cash, a custom trophy and additional prizes, while placing him among the most dominant young spellers produced by the contest's demanding study culture. The spell-off result also set a record for the format, which was introduced to prevent marathon endings and shared titles after the 2019 bee ended with eight co-champions.

The final carried added weight because Parikh had entered the event as one of the strongest contenders in the field. He had finished third in 2024 but failed to return to the national stage last year after illness affected him during a school-level contest. That setback became part of the larger storyline of his 2026 campaign, which ended with a composed and technically impressive performance under pressure.

Parikh represented the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and was listed by the bee as a 14-year-old eighth-grader from San Bernardino, California. His public profile, however, has been closely tied to Rancho Cucamonga, where he attended Day Creek Intermediate School and built his reputation in competitive spelling circles. His return to the finals followed months of preparation, online contests and coaching aimed at eliminating repeated errors.

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The closing rounds demonstrated the depth of the field. Nine finalists reached Thursday night's contest after emerging from a group of 247 national competitors aged 15 or younger, all of whom had advanced through local and regional bees. The finalists included experienced spellers from California, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Washington, D. C., and other spelling strongholds.

Sarv Dharavane of Dunwoody, Georgia, finished third for the second consecutive year, leaving Parikh and Gupta to contest the title. Both finalists survived one more conventional round before the buzzer was brought on stage for the tiebreaker. Under the spell-off rules, one speller is isolated while the other receives the same list of words, with only correctly completed words counted.

The format has divided spelling traditionalists, with critics arguing that speed changes the character of the bee by favouring rapid recall over the careful reasoning that often defines elite spelling. Supporters counter that the spell-off offers a decisive finish for television audiences and tests a different form of mastery, requiring contestants to combine preparation, pronunciation recognition and control under severe time pressure.

Parikh's performance left little ambiguity about the outcome. After early signs of nerves, he settled into a rapid rhythm, moving through word after word with confidence. The final tally of 32 correct spellings surpassed Gupta's 25 and gave the judges a clear margin. The two finalists shook hands after the result was announced, ending a contest that had moved from precise traditional spelling into a sprint-style finish.

The 2026 competition also marked the bee's return to Washington, D. C., giving the finals a more intimate setting than the suburban Maryland venue used in earlier years. The event's television presentation was refreshed, with Mina Kimes joining longtime analyst Paul Loeffler, while the audience at Constitution Hall was close enough to follow the emotional shifts that shaped the final night.

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Parikh's win extends a long pattern of success by spellers of South Asian heritage in the national bee, a trend rooted in family-backed preparation, specialist coaching networks and community spelling circuits. That dominance has sometimes prompted debate about the escalating intensity of youth academic contests, but it has also highlighted the discipline and linguistic skill demanded by the event.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, founded in 1925, remains one of the United States' best-known academic competitions. It now combines spelling with vocabulary questions, requiring competitors to understand meanings as well as orthography. For elite contestants, preparation can involve etymology, language patterns, word roots, medical terminology, classical languages and obscure regional vocabulary.