Brazil's GDP Grows 1.1% In The First Quarter
According to IBGE data, between January and March this year, agricultural GDP rose 2%, industrial GDP increased 1%, and services GDP expanded 0.5% compared to the period from October to December last year. In nominal terms, Brazil's GDP totaled BRL 3.3 trillion in the first quarter.
According to the country's official news agency Agência Brasil, IBGE National Accounts coordinator Ricardo Montes de Moraes said that the services sector slowed GDP growth, while agriculture drove the indicator's performance. The institute's survey also showed that, in the first quarter of the year, household spending increased 1%, gross fixed capital formation rose 3.5%, and government spending grew 0.4%.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaSigília Regina dos Santos Souza/Embrapa
The post Brazil's GDP grows 1.1% in the first quarter appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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