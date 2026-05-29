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Brazil's GDP Grows 1.1% In The First Quarter


2026-05-29 02:13:03
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's gross domestic product grew 1.1% in the first quarter of this year compared to the last quarter of 2025, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday (29). Compared to the same period last year, the economy expanded 1.8%.

According to IBGE data, between January and March this year, agricultural GDP rose 2%, industrial GDP increased 1%, and services GDP expanded 0.5% compared to the period from October to December last year. In nominal terms, Brazil's GDP totaled BRL 3.3 trillion in the first quarter.

According to the country's official news agency Agência Brasil, IBGE National Accounts coordinator Ricardo Montes de Moraes said that the services sector slowed GDP growth, while agriculture drove the indicator's performance. The institute's survey also showed that, in the first quarter of the year, household spending increased 1%, gross fixed capital formation rose 3.5%, and government spending grew 0.4%.

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Brazil imports more from Jordan

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Sigília Regina dos Santos Souza/Embrapa

The post Brazil's GDP grows 1.1% in the first quarter appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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