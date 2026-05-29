Techmediabreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF)(Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) Signs LOI To Acquire Quantum Cybersecurity Company Quantum.IQ

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to explore the acquisition of Vancouver-based Quantum, an AI-driven quantum cybersecurity company focused on helping organizations prepare for emerging quantum-enabled cyber threats. Quantum's post-quantum cryptography platform is designed to assist government, defense, financial services and critical infrastructure organizations in assessing cryptographic vulnerabilities, planning migration to quantum-resistant security systems and monitoring ongoing cybersecurity readiness.

Under the proposed transaction, Redwood would acquire all outstanding shares of Quantum in exchange for up to 14 million Redwood common shares, including milestone-based consideration, with all shares subject to a staged escrow release schedule over 24 months. The acquisition remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Redwood said the addition of Quantum could expand its capabilities in cryptographic intelligence, quantum-readiness assessment and cybersecurity planning, complementing its broader focus on artificial intelligence and advanced computational technologies.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

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