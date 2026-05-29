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Deputy Prime Minister Meets Singapore Foreign Minister On The Sidelines Of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

Deputy Prime Minister Meets Singapore Foreign Minister On The Sidelines Of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026


2026-05-29 02:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, met with the Foreign Minister of Singapore, HE Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest security developments and updates in the region and discussed avenues for cooperation and joint coordination amid the current circumstances.

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The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore, HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Almalki Aljehani, along with other senior officers and officials from both sides.

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The Peninsula

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