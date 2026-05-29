Manipur Govt Announces Fuel Conservation, Cost-Cutting Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 29 (IANS) Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal amid prevailing global challenges, the Manipur government on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at conserving fuel and reducing expenditure from the state exchequer, officials said.

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal, took several important decisions focused on fuel conservation and prudent management of government expenditure.

The official said that one of the key matters discussed during the meeting was the Prime Minister's appeal urging state governments and citizens across the country to adopt measures in response to the current global situation.

“The state Cabinet decided to implement several measures mentioned in the Prime Minister's appeal, including reducing the size of VIP convoys following a security review, initiating official work-from-home arrangements, freezing government-funded foreign travel, and taking steps to curb non-essential government expenditure,” the official said.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the filling of 173 posts of Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) in the Family Welfare Department with funding support from the Central government.

The Cabinet also approved a two-year age relaxation for all future recruitments yet to be notified by various state government departments.

The official further said that the Cabinet approved compensation rates related to land acquisition for the expansion of the Imphal-Jiribam and Imphal-Dimapur national highways.

According to the official, these decisions are expected to facilitate faster implementation and timely completion of the highway projects, which would significantly benefit the state's connectivity and development.

The Cabinet also approved the rationalisation of posts under the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) to ensure adequate promotional avenues for employees.

“This reflects the state government's commitment to employee welfare and administrative efficiency,” the official added.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the extension of the critical 'Manipur Water Supply Project' funded by the New Development Bank (NDB).

It also cleared the Tourism Department's proposal for implementation of the 'Loktak Experience Project', aimed at developing Loktak Lake as an iconic tourist destination.