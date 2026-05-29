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Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Plan Expansion Of Industrial Co-Op Under New Action Plan

Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Plan Expansion Of Industrial Co-Op Under New Action Plan


2026-05-29 01:38:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan plan to scale up cross-border trade and industrial processing through the execution of new roadmap, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

​The roadmap was officially signed in the presence of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, directly targeting the implementation of economic agreements achieved during presidential summits in Bukhara and Turkestan earlier this year.

​Under the newly synchronized economic framework, the ministries plan to coordinate private and sovereign investments across key industrial sectors, including automotive manufacturing, energy development, petrochemicals, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals.

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Trend News Agency

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