Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Plan Expansion Of Industrial Co-Op Under New Action Plan
The roadmap was officially signed in the presence of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, directly targeting the implementation of economic agreements achieved during presidential summits in Bukhara and Turkestan earlier this year.
Under the newly synchronized economic framework, the ministries plan to coordinate private and sovereign investments across key industrial sectors, including automotive manufacturing, energy development, petrochemicals, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals.--
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