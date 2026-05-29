Owaisi Calls Electoral Roll Revision A 'Life And Death' Issue For Voters

He added that the party had appointed BLAs and trained them, and the same team would continue working through the revision process. "When the BLO comes and gives you the form, please read it. If you do not know how to read, then show it to the responsible members of the Majlis who are serving as BLAs, or to someone you know and trust. Check whether the [voter] mapping has been done correctly or not. Correct mapping is essential because if the mapping is right, your name will appear in the upcoming draft list," he added.

Calling it a collective responsibility, the Hyderabad MP said Majlis had been working on the issue for the last 1.5 months. "It is the responsibility of all of us. For the last one and a half months, no other political party in the entire country has worked on the SIR the way Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has worked. We have also made an app for this," Owaisi said.

Congress raises concerns over voter deletion

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy drew the Congress party's action plan to protect the vulnerable sections, mainly Dalits, Minorities, Adivasi, Tribal and migrant workers from the deletion of their names in the voters' list under the SIR ( Special Intensive Revision), which is being launched in the Telangana state from June this year.

Participating in the Congress party's Political Affairs Committee ( PAC) meeting, the Chief Minister warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers. Telangana Congress has called for the SIR process to be conducted with "transparency".

A delegation of state Congress leaders met with the State Chief Electoral Officer over the issue earlier, urging that the SIR process be conducted with complete transparency and be extended for a period of time since no major elections are scheduled in the state.

ECI announces schedule for Special Intensive Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telagana.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. (ANI)