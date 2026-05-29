Owaisi Calls Electoral Roll Revision A 'Life And Death' Issue For Voters
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged voters to treat the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a "life and death" issue and asked them to cooperate fully with Booth Level Officers during verification.Addressing an Eid Milap event, Owaisi said the SIR exercise in Telangana will begin from June 25. He explained that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will either hand over the enumerator form at voters' residences or give it directly to them. "Because this is a meeting of the office-bearers of Majlis-e-Ittehad
- Muslimeen (AIMIM), it is not a general public gathering. It is my request to all of you that, as you know, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) is going to start from June 25th. When the SIR begins on June 25th, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will visit various voters' houses with an enumerator form and will either leave the form at the voter's house or hand it over directly to them," Owaisi said.
Owaisi outlines AIMIM's plan for voter assistanceOwaisi asked voters who cannot read to get the form checked by Majlis workers deployed as Booth Level Agents (BLA) or by any trusted person. "Utilising the facilities provided by the Election Commission, Majlis-e-Ittehad
- Muslimeen has appointed its party members and responsible workers as BLAs (Booth Level Agents). I am appealing to all voters regarding the SIR starting in Telangana on June 25th, I urge you all to take this very seriously, as it is a highly sensitive issue. I am not saying this to stir up emotions or to scare you, but it is certainly a matter of life and death for us," he said.
He added that the party had appointed BLAs and trained them, and the same team would continue working through the revision process. "When the BLO comes and gives you the form, please read it. If you do not know how to read, then show it to the responsible members of the Majlis who are serving as BLAs, or to someone you know and trust. Check whether the [voter] mapping has been done correctly or not. Correct mapping is essential because if the mapping is right, your name will appear in the upcoming draft list," he added.
Calling it a collective responsibility, the Hyderabad MP said Majlis had been working on the issue for the last 1.5 months. "It is the responsibility of all of us. For the last one and a half months, no other political party in the entire country has worked on the SIR the way Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has worked. We have also made an app for this," Owaisi said.
Congress raises concerns over voter deletion
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy drew the Congress party's action plan to protect the vulnerable sections, mainly Dalits, Minorities, Adivasi, Tribal and migrant workers from the deletion of their names in the voters' list under the SIR ( Special Intensive Revision), which is being launched in the Telangana state from June this year.
Participating in the Congress party's Political Affairs Committee ( PAC) meeting, the Chief Minister warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers. Telangana Congress has called for the SIR process to be conducted with "transparency".
A delegation of state Congress leaders met with the State Chief Electoral Officer over the issue earlier, urging that the SIR process be conducted with complete transparency and be extended for a period of time since no major elections are scheduled in the state.
ECI announces schedule for Special Intensive Revision
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telagana.
According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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