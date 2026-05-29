Brazil State-Owned Companies Post R$5.9Bn Deficit, Topping All Of 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Friday, May 29, 2026 - 17:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

Key Facts

- The headline: The Brazil state-owned companies deficit reached 5.9 billion reais ($1.17bn) cumulatively through April 2026, already surpassing the full 2025 deficit of roughly 5.1 billion reais ($1.01bn).

- The April reading: State-owned enterprises posted a single-month deficit of 1.781 billion reais ($354mn) in April per BCB Fiscal Statistics data, with most of the cumulative weakness concentrated in January.

- The consolidated picture: Brazil's consolidated public sector posted a primary surplus of 24.624 billion reais ($4.9bn) in April, with the central government surplus at 26.075 billion reais ($5.18bn) and regional governments at 329 million reais ($65mn).

- The debt trajectory: Brazilian gross public debt climbed to 80.4 percent of GDP (10.4 trillion reais, or $2.07tn) in April, up 0.3 percentage points from March, the highest reading since the pandemic.

- Latin American impact: The reading underscores fiscal-stress signals across major emerging markets even where headline GDP growth has surprised to the upside.

The Brazil state-owned companies deficit has accelerated sharply in the first four months of 2026, with the cumulative reading already exceeding the entire 2025 result, according to Banco Central do Brasil data released Friday. The BCB Fiscal Statistics Bulletin for April shows the state-enterprise segment in negative territory at 5.9 billion reais ($1.17bn) year-to-date, while the consolidated public sector posted a 24.6 billion-real ($4.89bn) surplus in the month thanks to robust central-government performance.

What the Brazil state-owned companies deficit shows

The Banco Central indicator covers federal state-owned enterprises excluding Petrobras and Eletrobras, the two largest groups, which are treated separately in BCB methodology. The 5.9 billion-real ($1.17bn) cumulative deficit through April compares with roughly 5.1 billion reais ($1.01bn) for full-year 2025. The shortfall has been concentrated in January, when state enterprises recorded a 4.9 billion-real ($974mn) single-month deficit.

April itself showed a more modest 1.781 billion-real ($354mn) state-enterprise deficit. The April-only reading marks a deterioration from March, which had recorded a state-enterprise deficit of roughly 500 million reais ($99mn). The pattern of front-loaded weakness in early-year data is consistent with several seasonal factors, including timing of payroll-related obligations and capital expenditure cycles.

Brazilian government officials and BCB technical commentary note that part of the state-enterprise deficit reflects materialization of investment plans rather than operating losses. The 123 federal state-owned enterprises tracked produced approximately 627 billion reais ($125bn) of gross value added in 2023 (roughly 5.75 percent of national GDP) and reported aggregate profits of 197.9 billion reais ($39.3bn). The flow indicator therefore captures one part of the picture but not the full operational position of the segment.

Consolidated public sector context

The consolidated public sector, which combines federal, state, municipal and state-enterprise accounts, posted a primary surplus of 24.624 billion reais ($4.9bn) in April. The market consensus per Reuters surveys had pointed to 22.0 billion reais ($4.37bn). The central government recorded a surplus of 26.075 billion reais ($5.18bn), regional governments 329 million reais ($65mn), and state-owned enterprises a deficit of 1.781 billion reais ($354mn).

The April nominal deficit, which includes interest costs, reached 60.139 billion reais ($11.96bn). The central government contributed 50.092 billion reais ($9.96bn) of that, while regional governments registered a 7.638 billion-real ($1.52bn) nominal deficit and state-owned enterprises a 2.410 billion-real ($479mn) nominal deficit. The 12-month accumulated nominal deficit reached 1.22 trillion reais ($243bn, or 9.41 percent of GDP), reflecting the heavy interest burden tied to Brazil's elevated Selic policy rate.

The 12-month accumulated primary deficit eased to 126.6 billion reais ($25.2bn, or 0.97 percent of GDP), an improvement of 0.09 percentage points compared with the figure through March. The BCB Focus survey median has the full-year 2026 consolidated primary deficit at 0.50 percent of GDP. The official 2026 target is a central-government primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP, with tolerance of plus or minus 0.25 percentage points.

Debt trajectory tied to the Brazil state-owned companies deficit

Brazilian gross public debt, the indicator most tracked by foreign investors and rating agencies, climbed to 80.4 percent of GDP in April. The total stock reached 10.4 trillion reais ($2.07tn), an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared with March. The reading is the highest since the pandemic and was the principal market focus on Friday alongside the Q1 GDP release.

Net public sector debt rose to 67.4 percent of GDP (8.8 trillion reais, or $1.75tn), an increase of 0.6 percentage points in the month. The BCB attributed the rise primarily to incorporation of nominal interest and to currency appreciation of 4.4 percent in the period. Brazil's status as a net foreign-currency creditor means a stronger dollar mechanically expands the net debt aggregate in reais terms.

The structural challenge remains the gap between primary balance and interest costs, with nominal interest expense over the past 12 months reaching 1.22 trillion reais ($243bn). The BCB Focus median for full-year 2026 nominal deficit holds at 8.50 percent of GDP. Even with the April primary surplus exceeding expectations, the debt-to-GDP ratio continues its upward trajectory because interest dynamics overwhelm the primary side of the equation.

Market read on the Brazil state-owned companies deficit

Fixed-income market reaction to the state-enterprise data was contained, since the state-enterprise segment is a smaller component of the overall fiscal picture compared with central-government performance and the debt trajectory. Brazilian credit-default swap spreads moved modestly and remained inside their recent trading range. Sovereign bond yields were largely unchanged in the immediate aftermath of the release.

Equity-market analysts flagged the data point as consistent with their concerns about the medium-term fiscal trajectory rather than as a near-term catalyst. The composition of the deficit (with weakness concentrated in early-year data and investment-related items featuring prominently) reduces its immediate market interpretation. The market focus continues to lie on the central-government primary line and the 80.4-percent debt-to-GDP figure, both of which received heavier coverage.

For foreign investors, the reading reinforces the importance of distinguishing between the cyclical primary surplus and the structural debt trajectory in Brazil. The April surplus is positive news for cyclical fiscal momentum, but the rising debt-to-GDP ratio is the variable that drives ratings and risk-premium decisions. Even as state-owned companies post their deficit, the broader picture is one in which the consolidated public sector remains modestly cyclically positive but structurally challenged.

What the Brazil state-owned companies deficit means going forward

The Brazilian government has already revised upward its estimate of the full-year 2026 state-enterprise deficit, signaling that more negative readings are expected through the rest of the year. The fiscal-policy debate has increasingly focused on the need for restructuring of public companies and tighter expenditure controls, particularly in the run-up to the October 2026 general election cycle.

The principal political-economy variable is the post-election fiscal framework. Brazilian Treasury debt-management dynamics depend on the credibility of the medium-term fiscal anchor, and that anchor is itself contingent on what the incoming federal government priorities will be from January 2027 onward. The state-enterprise component is a relatively small driver of the overall picture but symbolizes the broader debate about the role and efficiency of the public sector in the Brazilian economy.

For Brazilian residents and foreign businesses, the practical implications are indirect. Continued public-debt accumulation tends to keep the Selic policy rate higher for longer, which keeps mortgage rates, corporate credit costs and consumer-loan rates elevated. The Q1 GDP reading was a positive surprise, but the fiscal picture remains the principal medium-term risk variable for Brazilian sovereign-credit dynamics through the rest of 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the state-owned company deficit?

Brazilian state-owned enterprises (excluding Petrobras and Eletrobras) registered a cumulative primary deficit of 5.9 billion reais ($1.17bn) through April 2026, already exceeding the roughly 5.1 billion-real ($1.01bn) full-year 2025 result. The April single-month reading was 1.781 billion reais ($354mn).

What does the consolidated public sector look like?

The consolidated public sector posted a primary surplus of 24.624 billion reais ($4.9bn) in April. The central government contributed 26.075 billion reais ($5.18bn) and regional governments 329 million reais ($65mn), while state-owned enterprises took 1.781 billion reais ($354mn) off the total. The market consensus had expected 22.0 billion reais ($4.37bn).

Where is Brazilian public debt now?

Gross public debt reached 80.4 percent of GDP in April 2026 (10.4 trillion reais, or $2.07tn), up 0.3 percentage points from March. Net public sector debt rose to 67.4 percent of GDP (8.8 trillion reais, or $1.75tn). The gross figure is the highest reading since the pandemic.

What is the 2026 fiscal target?

The official 2026 target is a central-government primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP, with tolerance of plus or minus 0.25 percentage points. The BCB Focus consensus has the full-year consolidated primary deficit at 0.50 percent of GDP. The nominal deficit consensus is 8.50 percent of GDP for full year.

What about Petrobras and Eletrobras?

Petrobras and Eletrobras are excluded from the BCB state-enterprise indicator because they operate under different methodology. They are treated separately in fiscal statistics. The deficit indicator captures roughly 123 other federal state-owned enterprises, which contribute approximately 5.75 percent of national GDP through gross value added.

Connected Coverage

For the macro background, see our piece on the Brazil Q1 2026 GDP reading. Also read our coverage of the April central-government primary surplus and our piece on the BRB bank syndicate bailout.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 17:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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