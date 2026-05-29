Ebola Outbreak Horror: Thousands At Risk In DR Congo Displacement Camps World News
Fear is spreading across overcrowded displacement camps in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as residents warn a deadly Ebola outbreak could devastate thousands already displaced by war and intercommunal violence. Families living under tarpaulin shelters say poor sanitation, overcrowding, lack of clean water and shared toilets have created dangerous conditions for the spread of Ebola. Residents fear that if even one person gets infected, the virus could rapidly sweep through the camps. The latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo is believed to have already killed at least 200 people, raising concerns among health officials and humanitarian agencies. Watch this ground report for powerful testimonies from displaced families, visuals from the camps and warnings from DR Congo's Health Minister on the growing humanitarian and public health crisis.
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