MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Music Licensing, Inc. (SONG) / Pro Music Rights Updates Standard Industrial Classification Code to 6189 - Asset-Backed Securities, Formalizing Its Structured Finance Identity SIC Reclassification Reinforces Company's Publicly Disclosed Strategy to Securitize Licensee Agreements, Copyright Infringement Claims, and Litigation Portfolio

May 29, 2026 10:48 AM EDT | Source: Music Licensing, Inc.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG) ("Music Licensing" or the "Company"), also known as Pro Music Rights, today announced that it has officially updated its Standard Industrial Classification ("SIC") code to 6189 – Asset-Backed Securities on the OTC Markets Group platform. The reclassification formally aligns the Company's market and regulatory designation with the structured finance strategy it disclosed publicly on May 10, 2026, and represents a natural progression of the Company's previously announced Strategic Transformation.

SPV Structure and Asset Scope

As disclosed in the Company's May 10, 2026 press release, Music Licensing is actively exploring and intends to form a Special Purpose Vehicle ("SPV") - structured in an internationally recognized jurisdiction - designed to securitize a diversified portfolio of revenue-generating and claim-based assets. The assets targeted for securitization include licensee agreements, copyright infringement claims, and the Company's broader litigation portfolio, which together represent a range of cash flow-generating and recoverable economic interests held by the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pro Music Rights.

The SPV is intended to repackage these obligations and assets and issue them as Asset-Backed Securities ("ABS") and/or Structured Notes on a recurring, programmatic basis. The Company has disclosed its intention to target listings on international exchanges, as well as placements into the 144A and Regulation S markets, enabling distribution to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons under applicable exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Company additionally notes that it is actively exploring whether it may utilize an existing Special Purpose Vehicle affiliated with one of its control parties, rather than forming an entirely new entity, which could expedite the timeline and reduce structural formation costs. The Company has stated that additional details regarding this determination will be provided to investors in a subsequent disclosure as discussions and due diligence progress.

Significance of the SIC 6189 Classification Update

The SIC 6189 designation - Asset-Backed Securities - is assigned to issuers whose primary operations involve the structuring, creation, and management of asset-backed securities instruments. This classification is self-reported and is recognized across institutional data providers, broker-dealer systems, and financial market infrastructure as the standard designation for ABS issuers. According to a company spokesperson, the update ensures that Music Licensing, Inc. is accurately represented across investor databases and market screening platforms consistent with the nature of the business it is actively building.

"This SIC code update reflects where the Company is operationally and strategically headed," a company spokesperson stated. "It is an accurate designation for a company that has publicly committed to a structured finance program built around asset-backed securities issuance, and we believe it will ensure proper categorization across institutional investor and data platforms."

Growing Institutional Market for Music ABS

The broader music royalty and music asset-backed securities market has expanded considerably in recent years, with institutional investors increasingly seeking exposure to royalty-backed cash flows as a low-correlation, long-duration asset class. Music royalty securitizations have attracted consistent institutional demand, and the sector continues to grow as rights holders and structured finance professionals develop increasingly sophisticated issuance frameworks. Music Licensing, Inc.'s disclosed strategy - spanning licensee agreement securitization, infringement claim monetization, and litigation portfolio structuring - represents a differentiated approach within this evolving asset class.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG) (ProMusicRights)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTCID: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: ...

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Music Licensing, Inc.