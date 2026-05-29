Air Force Veteran Releases Timely Booklet On Faith, Liberty, And America's Founding Principles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, retired Air Force veteran Tony Snodgrass offers a timely philosophical primer on the ideas that made America exceptional.

In his new 50-page booklet, God and America: A Philosophy of Fundamental Beliefs Leading to a Happy Life, Snodgrass returns to the Founding Fathers' core conviction: our rights come from God, not government. Drawing on Aristotle, Genesis, Natural Law, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, he explains how the Founders distinguished between mere freedom (absence of restraint) and true liberty-the disciplined, self-mastered pursuit of virtue and happiness.

At the heart of the American system, Snodgrass argues, is the understanding that limited government and personal responsibility naturally give rise to free-market capitalism, voluntary cooperation, and human flourishing. Using Aristotle's Four Causes, game theory (the“Tit-for-Tat” strategy), and practical wisdom, he shows readers how to turn their God-given talents into meaningful lives of purpose and contribution.

“America does not need a political revolution,” Snodgrass writes.“We need a philosophical revival.”

Written with veterans, students, families, and concerned citizens in mind, God and America is both a clear explanation of the nation's founding principles and a practical guide to living a happy, responsible life in a constitutional republic. As the country approaches its Semiquincentennial, Snodgrass calls on Americans to rediscover the moral and philosophical foundations of ordered liberty.

God and America is now available in paperback and e-book at IBelieveUS.

About the Author

Tony Snodgrass is a retired Air Force veteran and author committed to renewing America's understanding of faith, liberty, and moral responsibility. Through his writing, he challenges readers to reclaim the principles that strengthened individuals, families, and the nation at its founding.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: