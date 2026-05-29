Haryana CM Opens, Lays Foundation Stone Of Nine Healthcare Projects Worth Rs 100 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Taking a significant step toward ensuring better healthcare and a dignified life, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of nine major healthcare projects with an outlay of Rs 100 crore at a state-level event in Panchkula, near here.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 30 health institutions constructed at a cost of Rs 22.29 crore and laid the foundation stones for 16 costing Rs 21.50 crore.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a rest house at the District Civil Hospital in Sonipat at a cost of Rs 6.45 crore.

He also launched "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar" Clinics (Women Clinics) in 23 district hospitals at an annual operational cost of Rs 0.34 crore.

Expanding CT scan and MRI services under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the Chief Minister inaugurated MRI facilities at district hospitals in Panipat and Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 12 crore and CT scan services at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bahadurgarh and district hospital in Dadri at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Chief Minister Saini also launched tele-ECG services across 600 health institutions at an annual cost of Rs 3 crore to ensure timely detection and treatment of heart diseases.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), healthcare equipment of more than Rs 24 crore, including anesthesia workstations, defibrillators, X-ray machines, TrueNat machines, and ICU beds, was also dedicated to the people.

Free dialysis facilities were also launched at Maharishi Chyavan Medical College in Koriawas in Narnaul and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Chhainsa in Faridabad at an annual cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for Amrit Pharmacies in 23 district hospitals at a cost of Rs 1.73 crore to provide branded medicines at affordable prices to the public.

Additionally, a special disaster management training programme for 4,600 ASHA workers was launched at a cost of Rs 0.91 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saini said the day was especially significant as the nation is celebrating 12 years of dedicated public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the historic transformation witnessed in India's healthcare sector during these 12 years has been unprecedented.

Recalling earlier times, Chief Minister Saini said poor families were often forced to travel to major cities for medical treatment.

Illnesses not only caused physical suffering but also severely impacted the financial stability of families.

However, today, initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the Digital Health Mission, the expansion of medical colleges, and advanced diagnostic facilities have brought healthcare services to the doorsteps of the poor.