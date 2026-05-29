IPL Toss Drama: Why Was The Coin Flipped Twice In GT Vs RR Match? Titans Unhappy

Chandigarh (May 29): A major controversy has kicked off over the toss in the IPL's second Qualifier match. The high-stakes game in the 2026 tournament was between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, with a spot in the final on the line. The toss was super important, but it ended up being done twice.

The first time, the coin landed in Gujarat Titans' favour. The second time, it went Rajasthan Royals' way. RR won the re-toss and chose to bat, but this whole two-toss business has now become a big talking point.

Match Referee Asked for a Re-Toss

So, why did they do it again? The match referee, Prakash Bhatt, was the one who ordered the re-toss.

Here's what happened. GT captain Shubman Gill was ready with the coin. RR captain Riyan Parag had to make the call. Ravi Shastri was hosting the toss, and referee Prakash Bhatt was there to make it official.

Gill flipped the coin, and Parag shouted his call. But the referee just couldn't hear what Parag said. Because of this, he immediately asked them to do the toss all over again.

TOSS DRAMA IN QUALIFIER 2.-Toss flipped twice in today's GT vs RR qualifier 2 Game. twitter/WMgVvEUYwR

- U' (@toxifyxe) May 29, 2026

The referee made the call for a re-toss even before the coin hit the ground because he hadn't heard Parag's decision. The coin was picked up and handed back to Gill.

Interestingly, the first toss had actually gone Gujarat's way. But the second toss favoured Rajasthan Royals. RR decided to bat, a decision they made based on their strong batting line-up and the pitch conditions.

Shubman Gill Expresses His Displeasure

Shubman Gill was clearly not happy about it. He later said that they had won the first toss and had also planned to bat first.

"We wanted to bat first on this pitch and put up a good score. The pitch was also looking good for it. But because of this unexpected situation, we ended up losing the toss," Gill said.