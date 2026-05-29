Karat Packaging To Participate In Wells Fargo 16Th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Conference
The fireside chat webcast link can be accessed live at Karat's investor relations website at , under Events & Presentations, where it also will be archived for approximately one year. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Wells Fargo Securities.
About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The Company's eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the Company's website at .
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
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