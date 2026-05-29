Notification Of Admission Of Further Securities To Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) And Total Voting Rights
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
| Ordinary Shares;
ISIN: GB0002577434
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange - Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
| 1,590,229 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
448,260 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
| 524,008,133 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
129,002,001 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares and Ordinary C Shares respectively
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|1 May 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
| Prospectus: n/a
Supplementary: n/a
Company's website:
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 1 May 2026
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Crown VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:
As at 29 May 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
|Class and nominal value of share
|Total number of shares in issue
|Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)
|Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
| Ordinary shares of 1p
| 524,008,133
| 45,787,992
| 478,220,141
| 1
| Ordinary C shares of 1p
| 129,002,001
|-
| 129,002,001
| 1
| Total
|653,010,134
| 45,787,992
| 607,222,142
| 1
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
29 May 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
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