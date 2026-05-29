(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29 May 2026
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 29 May 2026, there were 375,293,991 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 375,293,991.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|...
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
MENAFN29052026004107003653ID1111183956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment