Bihar: CID Takes Over Probe In Gopalganj Firearms Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 29 (IANS) The investigation into the Gopalganj firearms display incident involving Anant Singh has now been officially handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bihar, marking a significant development in the politically sensitive case.

The decision to transfer the investigation was taken on Friday.

The case was originally registered at the Mirganj Police Station in Gopalganj district, where a total of nine individuals, including MLA Anant Kumar Singh, were named as accused.

According to an official, the matter is linked to an event organised in the Mirganj area on May 3.

Allegations surfaced that upon the arrival of Anant Singh at the event venue, several of his supporters openly displayed weapons and engaged in a public show of strength.

A video allegedly showing supporters brandishing firearms during the event quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and prompting action from the police administration.

Following the circulation of the video, an FIR was lodged at Mirganj Police Station against nine accused persons, including the Mokama MLA.

Now, the probe has been formally transferred to the CID for a detailed and high‐level investigation.

Sources indicate that the move was made considering the sensitivity of the matter as well as its political implications.

The development has triggered intense political reactions across Bihar.

Opposition parties have raised questions regarding the state's law‐and‐order situation, while supporters of Anant Singh have dismissed the allegations and termed the case a politically motivated conspiracy. Singh publicly stated earlier that he was not present at the venue when the firearms were displayed by the people.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea filed in connection with the case is scheduled to be heard in court on May 30.

The hearing is being viewed as crucial from both legal and political perspectives.

With the CID now taking charge of the investigation, attention has shifted towards the outcome of the court proceedings and the next course of action likely to be adopted by the investigating agency.