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Rua Gold Inc

Rua Gold Inc


2026-05-29 10:33:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces the election of Richard Thomas as an independent director of the Company, and announces 2026 AGSM results. Rua Gold Inc shares T are trading up $0.03 at $1.27.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN29052026000212011056ID1111183883



Baystreet.ca

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