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Rua Gold Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces the election of Richard Thomas as an independent director of the Company, and announces 2026 AGSM results. Rua Gold Inc shares T are trading up $0.03 at $1.27.
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