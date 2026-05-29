Researcher in Education, Cleveland State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Huaying Wang is an academic researcher and scholar specializing in the intersection of educational psychology, cultural constructs, and social stigma. She earned her PhD from Cleveland State University and is establishing a robust professional record publishing first-authored and corresponding-authored SCI papers.

I am affiliated through the Ohio Education Policy Leadership Program (OEPLP) at CSU.

OEPLP is a statewide leadership program that brings together education professionals-primarily principals, superintendents, and other leaders in the education field-to collaborate on policy-focused projects and professional development. During this time, I have been contributing as a researcher and participant in the program.

Research Expertise

Mental Health Advocacy: Her work focuses on the "silent crisis" of anxiety and depression among Chinese American youth, challenging the "model minority" myth that often masks internal distress.

Cultural Frameworks: She conducts deep qualitative research into how Confucian values, the concept of "face," and Traditional Chinese Medicine influence mental health frameworks and help-seeking behaviors.

Systemic Reform: Wang advocates for the integration of culturally responsive practice and family-centered frameworks within school and mental health systems to bridge the gap between Western clinical models and collectivist cultural values.

–present Ph.D., Cleveland State University

2026 Cleveland State University, Education

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