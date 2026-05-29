Indonesia Offers 118 Potential Oil, Gas Working Areas To Boost Production

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia is offering 118 potential new oil and gas working areas as part of efforts to boost national production through massive exploration and the accelerated optimization of idle wells and structures, the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said Friday.

Official data showed that as of May 20, 25 of these 118 potential areas have already garnered interest or resulted in signed contracts, while 43 others are currently in the joint study phase.

The remaining locations represent additional potential for future joint studies or direct designation as new working areas, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the government is also prioritizing the optimization of idle oil and gas structures and wells.

--NNN-Xinhua