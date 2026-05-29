Brazil Posts Best April Fiscal Surplus Since 2022, Beating Forecasts
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|175,063
|-0.39%
|+26.05%
|175,744
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|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.04
|+0.10%
|-11.33%
|5.04
|5.05
|5.03
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|42.51
|-0.72%
|+35.25%
|42.82
|43.18
|42.24
|37,458,500
|VALE3
|83.96
|+0.61%
|+57.20%
|83.45
|84.05
|82.24
|12,765,800
|ITUB4
|40.00
|-0.79%
|+9.02%
|40.32
|40.45
|39.72
|20,146,800
|BBDC4
|17.90
|-0.56%
|+10.84%
|18.00
|18.22
|17.82
|31,047,700
|BBAS3
|20.61
|-2.14%
|-14.41%
|21.06
|21.18
|20.61
|19,220,300
|B3SA3
|16.50
|+0.12%
|+15.38%
|16.48
|16.68
|16.11
|21,640,400
|ABEV3
|16.29
|-1.93%
|+15.53%
|16.61
|16.65
|16.25
|24,768,900
|WEGE3
|43.72
|+0.62%
|-2.10%
|43.45
|44.02
|43.28
|4,255,900
|PRIO3
|62.97
|-0.02%
|+60.64%
|62.98
|63.96
|61.65
|6,686,400
|SUZB3
|41.69
|-0.95%
|-18.35%
|42.09
|42.49
|41.62
|4,894,800
|RENT3
|42.82
|+0.00%
|-1.15%
|42.82
|43.60
|42.11
|6,731,700
|AZZA3
|19.85
|-3.87%
|-52.57%
|20.65
|20.79
|19.85
|1,294,600
|CSNA3
|6.80
|+3.82%
|-21.57%
|6.55
|6.88
|6.40
|15,166,300
|GGBR4
|23.50
|-1.01%
|+47.80%
|23.74
|24.04
|23.37
|10,549,900
|ENEV3
|25.00
|-0.56%
|+74.22%
|25.14
|25.53
|24.96
|3,926,100
19.85
-3.87% CSNA3
6.80
+3.82% BBAS3
20.61
-2.14% ABEV3
16.29
-1.93% GGBR4
23.50
-1.01% SUZB3
41.69
-0.95% ITUB4
40.00
-0.79% PETR4
42.51
-0.72%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth negative - 4 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 29 May 2026 Chevron Plans 50 Percent Output Boost in Venezuela by 2028 Read → Year-to-date picture for the Brazil primary surplus
Through April, the central government has accumulated a primary surplus of 8.677 billion reais. The figure is far below the comparable 73.188 billion reais surplus in the same period of 2025. The gap reflects a timing effect rather than a structural deterioration.
The Treasury explained that precatórios, court-ordered payments to creditors of the state, were front-loaded in 2026 into March. In 2025 they fell in July. The shift concentrates a heavy expense in a single month and depresses the cumulative four-month figure even when monthly performance is improving.
On a rolling 12-month basis, the central government still records a primary deficit of 130.6 billion reais. That is equivalent to 0.97 percent of GDP. Mandatory expenditures are running at 17.75 percent of GDP, an elevated reading that constrains discretionary policy space.The Brazil primary surplus against the 2026 target
Brazil's fiscal framework targets a primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2026, equivalent to approximately 34.9 billion reais. The target is calculated after exclusions for precatórios and certain expenses authorized outside the arcabouço fiscal, the spending framework adopted in 2023.
The framework includes a tolerance band. The target is treated as met if the government produces any result between zero and a 57.8 billion reais surplus on the headline measure. The April beat puts the cumulative trajectory inside that compliance window, though the path remains narrow.
The Treasury's own official projection still forecasts an effective primary deficit of 60.3 billion reais for the full year. The gap between the targeted surplus and the projected deficit reflects accounting carve-outs that the framework permits. Market-watched headline numbers and target-compliance numbers can diverge meaningfully.Regional read on the Brazil primary surplus
For investors in the region the Brazilian fiscal print supports risk appetite. The Selic policy rate is anchored at a restrictive level and the real has held its range against the dollar through May. A better-than-expected primary reading reduces the immediate need for tighter monetary policy and gives the central bank more room to manage the cycle.
The Brazilian print also contrasts with the fiscal pictures in Argentina and Colombia. Argentina is consolidating a structural surplus under the Milei administration but at a higher real cost to growth. Colombia is in the opposite position with a fiscal-stress narrative dominating market commentary ahead of the 2026 election.
Investor focus now shifts to May data and to the mid-year review of the fiscal target. Tax collections data for May will be released by Receita Federal in June. If the strong revenue dynamic holds, market consensus on the 2026 trajectory will move closer to target compliance rather than the official Treasury deficit projection.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the central government primary surplus?
The central government primary surplus is the difference between net primary revenue and total primary expenditure for the federal Treasury, the social security system and the central bank, before any interest payments on public debt are counted. It is the standard Brazilian fiscal headline.How does the April reading compare to market expectations?
The 25.2 billion reais surplus came in well above the 17.8 billion reais median in the Finance Ministry's Prisma Fiscal market survey. It also beat the 24.7 billion reais median in the Projeções Broadcast poll. Both consensus measures were significantly outpaced.Why is the year-to-date number so much lower than 2025?
The year-to-date surplus of 8.677 billion reais is far below the 73.188 billion reais recorded in the same period of 2025. The gap reflects the timing of precatórios court-ordered payments, concentrated in March 2026 versus July 2025. The effect is one-off.What is the 2026 fiscal target?
The target is a primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP, about 34.9 billion reais, calculated after exclusions for precatórios and expenses authorized outside the arcabouço fiscal framework. A tolerance band runs from zero up to a 57.8 billion reais surplus for compliance purposes.How did the central bank perform in isolation?
The central bank registered a small deficit of 187 million reais in April. The figure is dominated by foreign-exchange reserves accounting and is not a measure of monetary policy. The Treasury and central bank line together posted a 58.3 billion reais surplus.
Connected Coverage
For the labor-market context, see our piece on Brazil's April Caged jobs slowdown. Also read our coverage of Colombia's central bank autonomy ruling and Milei's growth pitch to investors.
The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 04:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez
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