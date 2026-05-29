Brazil Posts Best April Fiscal Surplus Since 2022, Beating Forecasts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BRAZIL · FISCAL POLICY Key Facts - The headline: Brazil's central government posted a Brazil primary surplus of 25.2 billion reais in April, the best April reading since 2022, the National Treasury reported on Thursday. - The beat: Market consensus in the Finance Ministry's Prisma Fiscal survey expected a surplus of 17.8 billion reais. The Projeções Broadcast median was 24.7 billion reais. The print beat both. - The breakdown: Treasury and central bank combined surplus reached 58.3 billion reais. Social security ran a 33.1 billion reais deficit. Real net revenue grew 5.8 percent versus April 2025. - The target: The 2026 fiscal target is a primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP, about 34.9 billion reais after exclusions, with a tolerance band that runs up to 57.8 billion reais. - Latin American impact: A better-than-expected Brazilian fiscal print supports regional risk appetite and the Selic-anchored real ahead of the second half of 2026. Brazil's federal accounts produced an unexpected upside in April. The central government, which groups the National Treasury, the social security system and the central bank, ran a Brazil primary surplus of 25.2 billion reais. The figure beat both the Prisma Fiscal market survey and the Projeções Broadcast median forecast, and it marked the strongest April fiscal performance since 2022. Inside the Brazil primary surplus April reading The National Treasury published the Monthly Treasury Report on Thursday, May 28. The headline number was a primary surplus of 25.198 billion reais, the difference between net primary revenues and primary expenditures, before any debt-service charges. The reading reverses March's deficit of 73.783 billion reais. The result is the best April figure since 2022, when the comparable surplus was 34.508 billion reais. Versus April 2025, when the central government posted a surplus of 18.195 billion reais, the reading represents a real growth of 32.7 percent after adjustment by the IPCA consumer price index. Breaking out the result, the Treasury and central bank combined ran a surplus of 58.287 billion reais. Social security recorded a deficit of 33.089 billion reais, and the central bank's standalone position was a small deficit of 187 million reais. The composition is consistent with the structural picture economists have been tracking. What drove the Brazil primary surplus beat The Treasury attributed the surplus to a combination of strong revenue and contained expenditure. Net revenue grew 5.8 percent in real terms versus April 2025, adding 12.8 billion reais, while total expenditure grew 3.3 percent in real terms, adding 6.6 billion reais. Revenue grew almost twice as fast as spending. The biggest revenue driver was taxes administered by the federal revenue authority. Income tax and corporate tax collections benefited from underlying earnings momentum. The federative participation fund transfers to states and municipalities rose 2.4 billion reais, or 7.2 percent in real terms, reflecting the same tax dynamic. Pessoal e encargos, the federal personnel line, grew 3.1 billion reais, or 9.8 percent. The bulk came from the 2025 federal civil-servant adjustment, which started hitting primary expenditures only from May 2025 onward. That base effect will fade in subsequent months and remove some of the headwind in the rest of the year. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil - Live Market Board B3 · São Paulo

May 29, 2026 · 09:21 Ibovespa · benchmark 175,063

-0.39% +26.05% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 29% advancing 4 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.04 +0.10% EUR / BRL 5.87 -0.26% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 91.33 -2.54% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.14% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials +0.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -0.37% PETR4, PRIO3 Utilities -0.56% ENEV3 Financials -0.84% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.95% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -1.93% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. -3.87% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%

S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%

S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 175,063 -0.39% +26.05% 175,744 - - - USD/BRL 5.04 +0.10% -11.33% 5.04 5.05 5.03 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 42.51 -0.72% +35.25% 42.82 43.18 42.24 37,458,500 VALE3 83.96 +0.61% +57.20% 83.45 84.05 82.24 12,765,800 ITUB4 40.00 -0.79% +9.02% 40.32 40.45 39.72 20,146,800 BBDC4 17.90 -0.56% +10.84% 18.00 18.22 17.82 31,047,700 BBAS3 20.61 -2.14% -14.41% 21.06 21.18 20.61 19,220,300 B3SA3 16.50 +0.12% +15.38% 16.48 16.68 16.11 21,640,400 ABEV3 16.29 -1.93% +15.53% 16.61 16.65 16.25 24,768,900 WEGE3 43.72 +0.62% -2.10% 43.45 44.02 43.28 4,255,900 PRIO3 62.97 -0.02% +60.64% 62.98 63.96 61.65 6,686,400 SUZB3 41.69 -0.95% -18.35% 42.09 42.49 41.62 4,894,800 RENT3 42.82 +0.00% -1.15% 42.82 43.60 42.11 6,731,700 AZZA3 19.85 -3.87% -52.57% 20.65 20.79 19.85 1,294,600 CSNA3 6.80 +3.82% -21.57% 6.55 6.88 6.40 15,166,300 GGBR4 23.50 -1.01% +47.80% 23.74 24.04 23.37 10,549,900 ENEV3 25.00 -0.56% +74.22% 25.14 25.53 24.96 3,926,100

Largest moves today AZZA319.85-3.87% CSNA36.80+3.82% BBAS320.61-2.14% ABEV316.29-1.93% GGBR423.50-1.01% SUZB341.69-0.95% ITUB440.00-0.79% PETR442.51-0.72%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth negative - 4 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

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Year-to-date picture for the Brazil primary surplus

Through April, the central government has accumulated a primary surplus of 8.677 billion reais. The figure is far below the comparable 73.188 billion reais surplus in the same period of 2025. The gap reflects a timing effect rather than a structural deterioration.

The Treasury explained that precatórios, court-ordered payments to creditors of the state, were front-loaded in 2026 into March. In 2025 they fell in July. The shift concentrates a heavy expense in a single month and depresses the cumulative four-month figure even when monthly performance is improving.

On a rolling 12-month basis, the central government still records a primary deficit of 130.6 billion reais. That is equivalent to 0.97 percent of GDP. Mandatory expenditures are running at 17.75 percent of GDP, an elevated reading that constrains discretionary policy space.

The Brazil primary surplus against the 2026 target

Brazil's fiscal framework targets a primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2026, equivalent to approximately 34.9 billion reais. The target is calculated after exclusions for precatórios and certain expenses authorized outside the arcabouço fiscal, the spending framework adopted in 2023.

The framework includes a tolerance band. The target is treated as met if the government produces any result between zero and a 57.8 billion reais surplus on the headline measure. The April beat puts the cumulative trajectory inside that compliance window, though the path remains narrow.

The Treasury's own official projection still forecasts an effective primary deficit of 60.3 billion reais for the full year. The gap between the targeted surplus and the projected deficit reflects accounting carve-outs that the framework permits. Market-watched headline numbers and target-compliance numbers can diverge meaningfully.

Regional read on the Brazil primary surplus

For investors in the region the Brazilian fiscal print supports risk appetite. The Selic policy rate is anchored at a restrictive level and the real has held its range against the dollar through May. A better-than-expected primary reading reduces the immediate need for tighter monetary policy and gives the central bank more room to manage the cycle.

The Brazilian print also contrasts with the fiscal pictures in Argentina and Colombia. Argentina is consolidating a structural surplus under the Milei administration but at a higher real cost to growth. Colombia is in the opposite position with a fiscal-stress narrative dominating market commentary ahead of the 2026 election.

Investor focus now shifts to May data and to the mid-year review of the fiscal target. Tax collections data for May will be released by Receita Federal in June. If the strong revenue dynamic holds, market consensus on the 2026 trajectory will move closer to target compliance rather than the official Treasury deficit projection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the central government primary surplus?

The central government primary surplus is the difference between net primary revenue and total primary expenditure for the federal Treasury, the social security system and the central bank, before any interest payments on public debt are counted. It is the standard Brazilian fiscal headline.

How does the April reading compare to market expectations?

The 25.2 billion reais surplus came in well above the 17.8 billion reais median in the Finance Ministry's Prisma Fiscal market survey. It also beat the 24.7 billion reais median in the Projeções Broadcast poll. Both consensus measures were significantly outpaced.

Why is the year-to-date number so much lower than 2025?

The year-to-date surplus of 8.677 billion reais is far below the 73.188 billion reais recorded in the same period of 2025. The gap reflects the timing of precatórios court-ordered payments, concentrated in March 2026 versus July 2025. The effect is one-off.

What is the 2026 fiscal target?

The target is a primary surplus of 0.25 percent of GDP, about 34.9 billion reais, calculated after exclusions for precatórios and expenses authorized outside the arcabouço fiscal framework. A tolerance band runs from zero up to a 57.8 billion reais surplus for compliance purposes.

How did the central bank perform in isolation?

The central bank registered a small deficit of 187 million reais in April. The figure is dominated by foreign-exchange reserves accounting and is not a measure of monetary policy. The Treasury and central bank line together posted a 58.3 billion reais surplus.

Connected Coverage

For the labor-market context, see our piece on Brazil's April Caged jobs slowdown. Also read our coverage of Colombia's central bank autonomy ruling and Milei's growth pitch to investors.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 04:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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