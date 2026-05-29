South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Arrives In India For A Working Visit

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, has on Friday, 29 May 2026, arrived in the Capital of India, New Delhi, on a Working Visit.

The Working Visit is scheduled for 29 May to 03 June 2026.

South Africa and India have a longstanding relationship grounded in shared history, cultural relations, and a mutual vision rooted in non-alignment, aiming to advance the Global South through South-South partnerships.

Both South Africa and India are represented in many multilateral formations that promote this commitment to the development of the Global South, including membership to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA.

The visit aims to reaffirm the South African Government's commitment to its relationship with India, emphasising historical and cultural ties. The visit will highlight the importance of India's role in global affairs and its contributions to the African Agenda, advocating for India as a key investment partner.

Additionally, the visit seeks to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN, BRICS, and G20, enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, research, technology transfer, and support for small enterprises.

Deputy President Mashatile, the second Deputy President to visit India, is expected to engage with Indian business leaders and investors through a high-level Roundtable Discussion aimed at encouraging greater investment flows and economic collaboration between the two countries.

The visit will advance bilateral cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, healthcare, science and technology, digital innovation, and small business development.

Deputy President expressed his confidence that these high-level deliberations will further cultivate the strategic synergy between the two countries.

“The visit to India aims to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and India, building on a foundation of solidarity and shared developmental priorities. The focus is on promoting South Africa as a competitive investment destination to encourage Indian investments in key sectors, enhancing trade partnerships and supporting job creation and inclusive economic growth through investment-led partnership.”



As part of his Working Visit, Deputy President Mashatile will engage on a Bilateral Meeting with Vice President C.P Radhakrishnan, and pay a courtesy call on Her Excellency Mrs Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India.

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni; Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka; Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Nomalungelo Gina; and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.