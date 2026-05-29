Heritage Distribution Acquires AM Distributors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AM Distributors, founded in 2014 and based in Miami, Florida, operates three branches across the Greater Miami area, supporting HDH's expansion into adjacent territories. The company brings extensive industry experience and dedicated teams committed to operational excellence and long-term customer relationships.

AM Distributors will continue to operate under their existing brand, in both distribution and marketing, and their management team will continue to run the business. The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on HDH and Beijer Ref's regional position and long-term growth trajectory.

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

“We're thrilled to welcome AM Distributors to the Heritage Distribution family. This acquisition reinforces our focus on continued growth and innovation within the HVAC space. It also reflects our commitment to expanding our reach and delivering even better service and solutions to more customers-ultimately empowering more individuals to lead healthier and more comfortable lives.”

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Alex Averitt CEO Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email... Allie Singleton Chief of Staff Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email...