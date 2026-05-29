Rahul Gandhi's Dal-Roti Par Charcha With Delhi Auto Drivers Focuses On 'Inflation, Rising Gas Prices': WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has, time and again, met different sections of society to listen and understand their concerns. This time, he interacted with auto drivers to hear about the challenges they face in their daily lives.

On Friday, Gandhi met with autorickshaw drivers at Todarmal Park in Bengali Market, Delhi. He was seen wearing an auto driver's uniform and taking selfies with children following the interaction.

Gandhi also shared a meal with the drivers and spoke with them about their livelihood, rising costs and children's education.

“We interacted with Rahul Gandhi ji and told him that our business is running very slowly. He inquired about my children's education and how we manage our daily earnings and meals. We shared a simple meal of dal, roti, and vegetables with Rahul Gandhi ji," auto driver Ramesh Prasad told PTI.

Another driver, Arinder Kumar Shah, said,“We spoke about the burden of inflation, especially rising gas prices, which have made survival incredibly difficult."

According to the autodrivers, Rahul Gandhi promised them that he will raise their concerns "directly before PM Narendra Modi in Parliament."

"Rahul Gandhi ji promised to support the drivers and said he would raise our grievances directly before PM Narendra Modi in Parliament. We all shared a meal of roti and a Bihar-style aloo ki sabzi [potato dish],” Ravinder Kumar Shah said.

"Rahul Gandhi met us unexpectedly while we were eating, and it felt good," another auto driver who met Rahul Gandhi, told ANI.

In the past, Rahul Gandhi tried connecting with sections of society to understand their grievances.

In 2023, Gandhi had met gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru.

"...got an insight into the lives of these youngsters, why they took up these jobs, and what their working conditions were like," Gandhi said after indulging in an interesting chat with the gig workers.

The Congress leader also rode on the scooter for about 2 km to reach his hotel in Bengaluru.

In 2025, Rahul Gandhi shared his experience of visiting a Keventers store and making a cold coffee. He spoke to Keventers co-founders Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia about their business and expansion plans.

In a 9-minute video cli, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha could be heard talking about his "investment decision" and the future of the Indian milkshake brand.