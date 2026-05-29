'Hopefully I'll Win An Olympic Medal For India': Anahat Singh Targets LA 2028 Glory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian squash player Anahat Singh says competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics (LA28) is“every athlete's dream”. The teenage sensation is making a quick ascent in world squash, hoping to win an Olympic medal for India.

At just 18, the Delhi-based prodigy has already reached World No. 20 in the PSA women's rankings. She has established herself as one of the brightest young stars in Indian sport. With squash about to debut at LA28, Anahat shared that the Games motivate her as she prepares and sets long-term goals.

“It's every athlete's dream. Everyone was really excited when squash was included and has been working towards it. Hopefully, I'll be at my peak by the time the Olympics happen and will get a medal for India,” Singh told Olympics.

Despite regularly competing against more experienced opponents since she was 15, Anahat says nerves rarely affect her game.“I've just been like that from the beginning. I don't really get that nervous before my matches, even when I play more experienced opponents,” she said.

“I feel like my age helps, as I don't have much to lose on the court. I'm learning so much with every match and every point. I'm really grateful for the experience, so there's nothing to be nervous about!”

Anahat first gained attention in 2019 when she became the first Indian to win the girls' U-11 title at the British Open. In 2021, she became the first Indian woman to win a US Open junior title in any age group.

Her achievements have continued to grow quickly. In 2023, she won bronze medals in women's team and mixed doubles at the Asian Games. She also became the second-youngest Indian national champion at just 15 years old. Earlier this year, she added the British Junior Open U-17 title and several PSA Challenger crowns to her accomplishments.

Interestingly, Anahat credits badminton and Indian star PV Sindhu for laying the foundation of her sporting career.“A badminton background definitely helps if you're a beginner due to hand-eye coordination. Initially in squash, I was beating everyone because my volleys were really good, and I think a lot of that came from badminton,” she said.

Her admiration for Sindhu led to a memorable interaction.“I actually spoke to her one-on-one in a video call because I was a huge fan, and my parents figured out a way I could talk to her. That was such a cool moment.”

Anahat also recognised the challenges squash players face in India, especially regarding infrastructure and visibility.

“India's top players are still developing. Without consistent success in major tournaments, squash doesn't yet carry the same weight as some other sports,” she said.

“But things are changing. We've started winning more medals at the Asian Games and performing better on the PSA Tour, and that's definitely helping. It's a long road, but we're getting there.”

She added,“India definitely can be a top squash nation. The country does pretty well in every sport. We just need to increase the media coverage.

“In the past, there weren't that many squash courts and coaches around who could help. Even now, one of my coaches lives in Bombay, which is a different city. I train with players from Calcutta, Chennai, and Bombay, so it does get really tough. But I think it's going to improve a lot over the next few years.”

Outside of squash, Anahat enjoys painting, music, and has a lifelong fascination with horses.

“My dad loved painting them. So, since I was a kid, I've been looking at them constantly. But my parents don't let me ride because they think it's dangerous and don't want me to get hurt. But it's my dream to go horse riding one day,” she said.

“Away from sport, I really love painting, drawing, and playing the piano. I even did a two-year school project painting animals, but my teachers were concerned because I only painted horses!