Can AI Detect Speech Delays In Children? UAE Startup Says Yes With 15-Minute Game

Every time Hamdan Al-Ali spoke about his startup Chatty Check, the same thing happened. Parents waited, then approached him quietly. Some knew their child had a language disorder. Others were unsure but concerned. Nearly all asked the same question: Can this be caught earlier?

“Parents come up to me sharing their concerns, either knowing their child has a language disorder or suspecting early signs of delay,” Al-Ali told Khaleej Times.“That combination, the scale of the need and the openness from parents, has been both humbling and motivating.”

So he built an answer. Potion AI, co-founded with natural language processing specialist Dr Hanan Aldarmaki during Al-Ali's PhD at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, developed Chatty Check, a tablet-based game that screens children aged three to five for early signs of developmental language disorder in about 15 minutes.

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The scale of the issue is significant. A peer-reviewed scoping review found that nearly 1 in 10 three-year-olds in the UAE shows signs of developmental language disorder. The condition affects how children understand and use language, leading over time to academic difficulty, social isolation, and long-term disadvantage if not identified early.

Chatty Check is built directly on clinical practice. Al-Ali and Aldarmaki worked with speech-language pathologists at Speech Care Centre to observe how specialists assess children. They then translated those methods into short, interactive tasks on a tablet screen.

During gameplay, AI models analyse how a child responds, including language use, comprehension, and interaction patterns. They compare results against developmental benchmarks. Parents receive a screening outcome and, if needed, a recommendation to consult a specialist.

“We worked closely with speech-language pathologists to understand how traditional screening sessions are conducted, the types of activities they use, and what each activity is designed to assess,” Al-Ali told Khaleej Times.“From there, we translated those evidence-based methods into interactive game experiences that feel natural and engaging for children.”

The distinction between screening and diagnosis is central to how Potion positions the product. Chatty Check is not built to replace clinical assessment. Potion is collecting data, benchmarking results against clinical standards, and working toward peer-reviewed publication before making accuracy claims. That restraint stands out in a consumer health app market that often overstates capability.

The platform emerged from MBZUAI's Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre, with additional backing from Ma'an, Abu Dhabi Authority of Social Contribution. Ethical approvals were secured through MBZUAI's Institutional Review Board and Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

Building in the UAE also addressed a specific clinical gap. A shortage of validated Arabic-language assessment tools means many specialists rely on informal methods, raising the risk of delayed or missed identification among Arabic-speaking children.

Chatty Check was developed with native Arabic and English support from the outset, with additional languages in development as Potion looks beyond the UAE. The product also carries a local dimension. Potion's broader catalogue includes Emirati Tales, games designed to bring cultural identity into early childhood play.

“Building Potion in the UAE was both a personal and strategic choice,” Al-Ali told Khaleej Times.“I'm proud to contribute to my country and give back to a community that has invested heavily in innovation and talent, while also tackling a challenge that is genuinely felt here.”

Chatty Check is currently being piloted in nurseries across the UAE, with peer-reviewed clinical validation as the next milestone.

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