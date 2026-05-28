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Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:07 PM EST - Eastport Critical Metals Corp.: Announced the first batch of laboratory assay results for the Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Foley Uranium Project in Botswana. Assays from the first 10 RC holes of the program have been received. The results, obtained using the pressed pellet analytical technique, demonstrate potential for large-scale uranium mineralisation (>200ppm U3O8), with uranium intersected in 6 holes over a 1.4 km strike length. Assay results are pending for an additional 5 holes [Total RC Drill Holes: 24]. Eastport Critical Metals Corp. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.60.
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