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Pakistani FM To Meet With Rubio In DC On Friday

Pakistani FM To Meet With Rubio In DC On Friday


2026-05-28 03:07:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to Washington tomorrow, where he will meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid ceasefire efforts, AzerNEWS reports.

"The discussions will also focus on strengthening cooperation in key priority sectors, as well as Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement.

The visit coincides with Islamabad's efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

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AzerNews

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