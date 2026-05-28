Pakistani FM To Meet With Rubio In DC On Friday
"The discussions will also focus on strengthening cooperation in key priority sectors, as well as Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement.
The visit coincides with Islamabad's efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.
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