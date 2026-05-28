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Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-05-28 03:13:15
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces the expansion and ongoing completion of its high-resolution airborne geophysical survey across the Company's 100%-owned Magno Project located in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. The survey has been expanded to approximately 2,237 line-kilometres from the originally planned 1,741 line-kilometre program, substantially increasing coverage across priority mineralized corridors and prospective intrusive contact zones identified throughout the district-scale property package. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.35.

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