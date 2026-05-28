War Update: 61 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that the General Staff's press service shared the update on Telegram.

“Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Rohizne, Bachivsk, Sopych, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Buniakyne, Prohres, Neskuchne and Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy region, as well as Senkivka in the Chernihiv region, came under fire,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, five combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, with one battle still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and conducted 46 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four assaults near Sheviakivka, Lyman and toward Izbytske. One engagement is still underway.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Kivsharivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted six advances toward Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman and Dibrova. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy assault near Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops were pushed back near Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, occupying forces launched nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar. Two clashes are still continuing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted 17 times to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One battle remains ongoing.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one assault near Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks near Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped one Russian attack near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders attacked once near Bilohrudyi Island.

According to the press service, no significant changes have been observed in other sectors, and no enemy attempts to advance were recorded there. Ukrainian forces continue to wear down Russian troops along the entire front line and in rear areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, 317 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front line on May 27.