Shoygu Says Attack On Kyiv Can Happen 'At Any Time'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu said on Thursday that an attack targeting Kyiv, which the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously warned about, could occur at any time, AzerNEWS reports.

"And when we decide that the response must be of the magnitude we have repeatedly spoken of, we will respond to the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of our very young men," Shoygu stressed, referring to the strike on a student dormitory in Starobilsk.

Furthermore, the secretary declared that Moscow has "everything" for this attack and that Russia demonstrated "how strong the blow could be," adding that no country can compete with Russia in terms of military readiness and equipment.