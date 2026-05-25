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Qatar Chamber Holds Forum On Entrepreneurial Leadership In Times Of Risk
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Entrepreneurs' Organization - Qatar Chapter and the Young Entrepreneurs Club, organized a dialogue forum titled 'Head. Heart. Guts.' at its headquarters, bringing together executives, entrepreneurs, and experts in investment, law, and technology forum discussed entrepreneurial leadership amid challenges and risks, emphasizing strategic decision-making in a rapidly changing business environment, as well as the challenges facing start-ups amid economic and technological transformations the event, speakers highlighted key topics including innovation, risk management, market expansion, and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in enhancing business sustainability her part, Head of Training and Development at Qatar Chamber Fatima Al Kuwari emphasized that the forum reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, and empowering start-ups in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 forum also served as a platform for networking and exchanging expertise among entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.
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