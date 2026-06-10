403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lithuania Calls for Stronger NATO Presence After Drone Incidents
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene has urged a reinforced NATO presence along the alliance’s eastern flank following recent drone-related airspace violations in the Baltic region.
Speaking after a Nordic-Baltic summit in Tallinn, Ruginiene said that recent drone incursions highlight the need for stronger deterrence and a more robust military posture across NATO’s eastern border.
Her comments follow a series of reported airspace incidents in the region. On Monday, French fighter jets participating in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission reportedly shot down a drone detected over Latvian airspace.
Ruginiene emphasized that lessons from Ukraine’s experience dealing with drone warfare could be valuable for Baltic and NATO defense planning, particularly in strengthening early warning systems and response capabilities.
The issue was also discussed at the summit of the Nordic-Baltic Eight alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where leaders focused on regional security, defense cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.
The developments come as NATO members along the eastern flank continue to assess airspace security risks and expand joint defense measures in response to increasing reports of unmanned aerial system activity near allied borders.
Speaking after a Nordic-Baltic summit in Tallinn, Ruginiene said that recent drone incursions highlight the need for stronger deterrence and a more robust military posture across NATO’s eastern border.
Her comments follow a series of reported airspace incidents in the region. On Monday, French fighter jets participating in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission reportedly shot down a drone detected over Latvian airspace.
Ruginiene emphasized that lessons from Ukraine’s experience dealing with drone warfare could be valuable for Baltic and NATO defense planning, particularly in strengthening early warning systems and response capabilities.
The issue was also discussed at the summit of the Nordic-Baltic Eight alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where leaders focused on regional security, defense cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.
The developments come as NATO members along the eastern flank continue to assess airspace security risks and expand joint defense measures in response to increasing reports of unmanned aerial system activity near allied borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment